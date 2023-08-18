Trey Lance and Other NFL Stars That Teams Would Be Foolish to Give Up On

0 of 6

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers may or may not be ready to give up on third-year quarterback Trey Lance.

It's clear Brock Purdy is their favored signal-caller right now, and there has been trade chatter throughout the offseason, but ESPN's Nick Wagoner also reported that the team would still likely turn down a "substantial" offer for the 2021 No. 3 overall draft pick.

Regardless, practically everyone has their price, and it's entirely possible the 49ers will throw him overboard sooner than later.

With that in mind, let's look at his case along with a handful of other players who teams should exhibit patience with despite the temptation to bail.