TMZ: Former WWE Diva Sunny Facing 25 Years in Prison in DUI Manslaughter Case

Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Tammy Sytch, better known as Sunny during her time in WWE, faces a maximum of 25 years in prison after pleading no contest to DUI manslaughter charges Wednesday.

TMZ Sports reported Sytch entered a no-contest plea on the following charges: felony DUI causing death; one felony charge of driving with license suspended causing death; four misdemeanor counts of DUI with damage to a person; and two misdemeanor charges of DUI with damage to property.

Ormond Beach police said the 50-year-old struck the car of a 75-year-old Florida man, leading to his death in March 2022. Police said her blood alcohol content was .280 at the time of the crash, which is 3.5 times higher than Florida's limit of .08. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said a blood test revealed she had marijuana in her system before the crash.

Sytch originally pleaded not guilty on the charges but later reached a plea deal with prosecutors. She has been arrested no less than six times on suspicion of driving under the influence and did not have a valid Florida driver's license.

The former WWE valet has had several other run-ins with law enforcement, including threatening to kill her partner with scissors last year, according to a police report.