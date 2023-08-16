Patriots' Mac Jones Calls Tom Brady GOAT QB, Offers Advice to Packers' Jordan Love

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Mac Jones has not been in the NFL as long as Jordan Love, but there still aren't many players better-suited to give the Green Bay Packers quarterback advice when it comes to following in the footsteps of a legend.

After all, Jones followed Tom Brady with the New England Patriots, while Love is attempting to do the same with Aaron Rodgers on the Packers.

"I think Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback to ever play in the NFL," Jones said, per Chris Mason of Mass Live. "So to follow (after) him, it's just trying to chase the standard that he set every day. Honestly, we're definitely two different players. That's the only advice I'd have: 'Just continue to grow and be yourself, right? That's all you can do. Put your best foot forward and compete.' But yeah, it's definitely big shoes to fill."

The topic came up because the Packers and Patriots practiced together ahead of Saturday's preseason game.

Jones was up-and-down during his first two seasons in the league, completing 66.5 percent of his passes for 6,798 yards, 36 touchdowns and 24 interceptions with a 16-15 record as a starter. Love, on the other hand, has just one start in his three years in the league because of the presence of Rodgers.

Green Bay surely isn't expecting Love to be better than Rodgers, but the organization is also accustomed to quarterback greatness and stability following such a long run with No. 12 and Brett Favre.

If nothing else, the franchise is looking for more consistent winning than Jones has shown early in his career even if the Patriots quarterback had the difficult task of following the GOAT.