How NFL Teams Can Properly Build Around Anthony Richardson, 2023 Rookie QBsAugust 17, 2023
How NFL Teams Can Properly Build Around Anthony Richardson, 2023 Rookie QBs
Two of the top four quarterbacks from the 2023 NFL draft class have already been named starters for their respective squads. Those decisions are merely the starting point.
Whether a rookie signal-caller starts or sits at the onset of his career, the largest defining factor as to whether he's successful depends on how the organization builds around the individual.
Natural ability only goes so far. Every young quarterback needs consistency both on the field and from his coaching staff. How many former high draft picks were ruined simply by being placed in terrible situations because they lacked the right guidance or support system to flourish?
Cautionary tales of failed first-round draft picks are plentiful. Yet, NFL organizations are more open than ever to properly build the cockpit and cater offensive schemes to maximize a young quarterback's talent in the short term while still allowing for development over time.
The Carolina Panthers' Bryce Young, Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud, Indianapolis Colts' Anthony Richardson and Tennessee Titans' Will Levis all present differing skill sets while facing differing scenarios.
However, each can produce and even thrive early in their careers, as long as they're led down the right pathway.
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
As this year's No. 1 overall pick, Bryce Young was earmarked for a starting role at the onset of his rookie season. His feel for the game and touch should certainly help in making the transition from the collegiate to the professional ranks.
"This is thinking, grown man,'' Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich told reporters after naming the Alabama product as his starting quarterback. "He's in control. He knows what he wants and how he wants it done. That's a good place to start from.''
At the same time, Carolina's roster wasn't a ready-made situation. The Panthers were a below-average squad even with a strong finish to the 2022 campaign.
Reich's hire and subsequent inclusion of quarterbacks coach Josh McCown creates an ideal atmosphere for a young signal-caller because of their shared histories playing the position. They'll also know when to rein Young in.
Improvisation is a critical part of the 22-year-old's skill set. He deftly navigates the pocket, extends plays and creates outside of structure. While a great attribute, it can be a double-edged sword, and protection issues have already become apparent.
"Poise, man. The kid's poised,'' veteran blocker Cam Erving told reporters after the undersized Young endured multiple big hits in his preseason debut. "He lives in the moment. That's all you can ask from a quarterback. He has a short-term memory. He did everything he was supposed to do. He processed everything.
"But us as an O-line, we have to do better.''
At this juncture, instant offensive-line fortifications aren't readily available. Ikem Ekwonu's continued development is crucial after being beaten twice on the first two snaps against the New York Jets. A healthy Austin Corbett at right guard should go a long way to settle that side of the line, though he may not be ready for the start of the regular season.
To address those issues, Reich should rely heavily on the quick passing game.
"Our philosophy is to take what the defense gives us, make the right decisions, and take chances to attack when we have opportunities to do so,'' Young said. "If the smartest and most efficient play is to go underneath or intermediate, we'll do so as well.
C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
The Houston Texans organization and head coach Demeco Ryans have yet to officially name this year's second overall draft pick, C.J. Stroud, their starting quarterback. But it's only a matter of time.
In many ways, the franchise should embrace a full-blown youth movement.
For years, the organization struggled to gain any footing, with no real attempt at building toward anything of substance. This offseason proved to be different. The roster now features legitimate pieces with the potential to become franchise pillars, starting with Stroud.
However, the consistent turnover from the last few seasons also disrupted any chance at continuity. By leaning directly into the current changeover, with multiple key pieces still in their first, second or third years, those individuals need to be on the field working together.
Stroud struggled during his first preseason appearance. That's OK. A more efficient offense should emerge with recent draft picks taking the lion's share of practice and game reps.
The unit features veterans Robert Woods and Noah Brown at wide receiver, with Dalton Schultz at tight end. While those older players can provide stability, Houston's concentration should be on featuring talents like third-round rookie receiver Tank Dell since Stroud has already established a rapport with his classmate.
"We've seen [Dell] make a lot of plays throughout training camp, some of these same plays, so it was good to see him do the same thing here in a [preseason] game," Ryans told reporters. "He's going to be an explosive playmaker for us, and we look forward to him continuing to make some of those plays."
Others such as running back Dameon Pierce and wide receivers Nico Collins and John Metchie III should be focal points.
It is ideal? Of course not. Growing pains will occur. But it's the logical approach after the organization spent years with no real direction.
As Stroud gets more comfortable with his surrounding cast and what he's asked to do, his trigger will get quicker and his natural passing skills will take over.
The 21-year-old did face significant pressure against the New England Patriots without the Texans' established starters playing along the offensive line. Even when they are in the lineup, it's important that he gets the ball to playmakers who can create.
Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
Anthony Richardson was considered one of the rawest quarterback prospects to ever enter the NFL ranks, because he only started 13 collegiate games and wasn't developed in the same manner as many others coming through the ranks.
"Everybody has their own journey," he said, per ESPN's Stephen Holder. "Shout out to those guys for getting those resources [high school quarterback camps, private coaches, etc.] and grabbing them. But I didn't know much about all that. I was just playing football because I love playing football. I didn't even know there were camps and all these technicians."
While evaluating Richardson at Florida, one thing became clear: His issues with overall accuracy had less to do with ability and centered far more on mechanics and a lack of experience, both of which are correctable.
By naming the 21-year-old the starter now, the extra snaps he sees in practice coupled with what he experiences during games should expediate the rookie's learning curve.
"Anthony's just been progressing," head coach Shane Steichen told reporters. "The growth he's shown, then, obviously, going into Buffalo, playing against a lot of their starters, he showed great signs of improvement. I like the things he did, and it's an opportunity now for him to get a lot more with the [starters] moving forward, and we go from there."
The coach can do his part by peppering his offense with run-pass options, much like how he built the Philadelphia Eagles' scheme around Jalen Hurts. Quick hitters, half-field reads and a designed run game for Richardson is where the rookie will flourish early.
As an organization, some type of agreement between ownership and running back Jonathan Taylor on a contract extension wouldn't hurt. He can be the focal point of a run-first approach.
A strong ground game coupled with an emphasis on play action will create wider throwing lanes and more room for error, especially when Richardson is throwing to massive targets in Michael Pittman Jr. (6'4"), Alec Pierce (6'3"), Jelani Woods (6'7"), Mo Alie-Cox (6'5") and Kylen Granson (6'3").
Will Levis, Tennessee Titans
Of the top four quarterback prospects from this year's draft class, the Tennessee Titans' Will Levis is the least likely to start anytime soon. As of now, veteran incumbent Ryan Tannehill still leads the way, with Malik Willis impressing throughout training camp.
"It's the way he walks in the building kind of bopping around," Vrabel said of Willis, per ESPN's Turron Davenport. "He's there, he's engaged. You hear him, you see him."
After trading up in the second round to select Levis with this year's 33rd overall pick, the rookie doesn't need to worry about being released. However, the Titans could do a better job of managing the position.
Willis' improvement in Year 2 is a positive. At the same time, he's a third-round pick from the worst QB class in recent memory. Whereas new general manager Ran Carthon felt compelled to trade up for Levis, who many viewed as a legitimate first-round talent.
By pushing the higher investment further down the depth chart, he'll receive fewer and fewer reps. This particular conversation comes down to which 24-year-old quarterback the Titans see as their future.
If Willis wins the backup job and the right to eventually replace Tannehill, he'll have earned it. But this article is about the rookie quarterbacks and how they can succeed.
In Levis' case, the Titans don't actually have to do much to help him beyond giving him opportunities and some room to establish a feel for the team and the offense. He's an ideal fit for Tennessee's scheme, because he thrives in a play-action passing attack and pushing the ball down the middle of the field.
The staff asked the Kentucky product to display better touch and placement as training camp progressed, to which head coach Mike Vrabel responded: "He's throwing with different speeds and layering the football or being able to use his arm talent when he has to and put it in there in tight windows."
Of course, a first-year player will be behind a bit. If he's doing what's asked and improving, he should be given further opportunity to grow.