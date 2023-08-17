How NFL Teams Can Properly Build Around Anthony Richardson, 2023 Rookie QBs

1 of 4

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

As this year's No. 1 overall pick, Bryce Young was earmarked for a starting role at the onset of his rookie season. His feel for the game and touch should certainly help in making the transition from the collegiate to the professional ranks.

"This is thinking, grown man,'' Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich told reporters after naming the Alabama product as his starting quarterback. "He's in control. He knows what he wants and how he wants it done. That's a good place to start from.''



At the same time, Carolina's roster wasn't a ready-made situation. The Panthers were a below-average squad even with a strong finish to the 2022 campaign.

Reich's hire and subsequent inclusion of quarterbacks coach Josh McCown creates an ideal atmosphere for a young signal-caller because of their shared histories playing the position. They'll also know when to rein Young in.



Improvisation is a critical part of the 22-year-old's skill set. He deftly navigates the pocket, extends plays and creates outside of structure. While a great attribute, it can be a double-edged sword, and protection issues have already become apparent.

"Poise, man. The kid's poised,'' veteran blocker Cam Erving told reporters after the undersized Young endured multiple big hits in his preseason debut. "He lives in the moment. That's all you can ask from a quarterback. He has a short-term memory. He did everything he was supposed to do. He processed everything.

"But us as an O-line, we have to do better.''

At this juncture, instant offensive-line fortifications aren't readily available. Ikem Ekwonu's continued development is crucial after being beaten twice on the first two snaps against the New York Jets. A healthy Austin Corbett at right guard should go a long way to settle that side of the line, though he may not be ready for the start of the regular season.

To address those issues, Reich should rely heavily on the quick passing game.

"Our philosophy is to take what the defense gives us, make the right decisions, and take chances to attack when we have opportunities to do so,'' Young said. "If the smartest and most efficient play is to go underneath or intermediate, we'll do so as well.