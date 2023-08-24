1 Trade Each NFL Team Should Propose Before the 2023 Season

31 of 32

David Berding/Getty Images

Malik Willis has looked like a much-improved quarterback through two weeks of the preseason. Last year, he was hesitant to throw the ball and couldn't develop the timing necessary to be an NFL quarterback.

The result was a signal-caller who couldn't pull the trigger on throws and spent way too much time running around and trying to create rather than play within structure.

A lot of that seems to be ironed out. He threw for 189 yards in the first preseason game and had 17 pass attempts in the second one.

The development is nice, but the writing is already on the wall for Willis in Tennessee.



Willis might be QB2 now, but the Titans didn't trade up for Will Levis in Round 2 to not be the heir apparent to Ryan Tannehill.

Instead, the Titans should be willing to ship him off to a place where he has a shot to be the future quarterback or at least the backup.

The Giants have Tyrod Taylor backing up Daniel Jones, but he's 34 years old. Brian Daboll might be able to bring the best out in Willis, and he would give them added juice in the run game if Jones were to be out for any time.