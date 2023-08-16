Fantasy Football 2023: Breaking Down Updated Mock Draft and Mobile Cheat Sheet

Fantasy Football 2023: Breaking Down Updated Mock Draft and Mobile Cheat SheetAugust 16, 2023
Fantasy football draft season is upon us.
The opening kick of the 2023 NFL campaign gets closer by the second. Before games and statistics start counting for real, it's time to figure out how to best position yourself for fantasy success.
In order to help you do that, we'll run through three rounds of a 12-team mock draft, then lay out our top-50 point-per-reception rankings and finally spotlight a top sleeper and bust at each of the three marquee positions.
3-Round, 12-Team PPR Mock Draft
Round 1
1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
2. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
3. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
4. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
5. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
6. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
7. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
8. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
9. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
10. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
11. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
12. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
Round 2
13. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
14. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
15. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
16. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
17. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
18. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
19. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
20. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
21. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
22. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
23. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
24. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
Round 3
25. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
26. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
27. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
28. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
29. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
30. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
31. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
32. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
33. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
34. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
35. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
Top 50 PPR Rankings
1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
3. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
4. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
5. Cooper Kupp, RB, Los Angeles Rams
6. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
7. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
8. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
9. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
10. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
11. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
12. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
13. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
14. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
15. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
16. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
17. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
18. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
19. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
20. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
21. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
22. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
23. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
24. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
25. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
26. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
27. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
28. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
29. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
30. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
31. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
32. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
33. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
34. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
35. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
36. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks
37. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
38. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
39. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
40. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
41. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos
42. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings
43. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings
44. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals
45. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
46. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
47. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
49. Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers
50. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
Sleepers and Busts
Sleepers
QB: Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
It took Anthony Richardson just one preseason game—one quarter, really—to claim the Colts' starting job. The fantasy community should be all over him now that his role is solidified. He may an inconsistent passer as a rookie, but he'll provide ample production as a rusher and will hit on some big throws that make his passing numbers strong in volume, even if they aren't especially efficient.
RB: Deuce Vaughn, Dallas Cowboys
While fantasy managers have been right to notice the opportunity ahead of Tony Pollard, they haven't paid enough attention to his backup, Deuce Vaughn. An explosive rusher and more than capable pass-catcher, the rookie sixth-rounder should take on at least some of the touches left behind by Ezekiel Elliott.
WR: Elijah Moore, Cleveland Browns
Elijah Moore impressed as a rookie in 2021, then flatlined in his follow-up, as his role was diminished. But he also had to deal with—how can we put this politely—less-than-stellar quarterback play with the New York Jets. With a fresh start in Cleveland, Deshaun Watson at quarterback and a chance to claim the No. 2 role to Amari Cooper in this passing game, Moore could be primed for a breakout.
Busts
QB: Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
Maybe a full offseason is all Deshaun Watson needed to get himself back on track, but there risks involved with trusting him as your fantasy starter. He was great in 2020, sure, but he missed all of 2021 and most of 2022, then looked like a shadow of his former self upon his return. He debuted in Week 13 last season, then finished 18th among quarterbacks in fantasy points, per FantasyPros, the rest of the way.
RB: Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
There are too many red flags flying around Alvin Kamara at the moment to try ignoring them all. He'll start the season with a three-game suspension, which could be the opening newcomers Jamaal Williams and rookie Kendre Miller need to carve out season-long roles. Kamara has also battled the injury bug in recent seasons while regressing in his rushing and receiving production.
WR: Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel was a fantasy goldmine in 2021 (1,770 scrimmage yards, 14 scores), but he's mostly been an afterthought in his other four seasons. Injuries have been an issue, but even when healthy, he has rarely performed like an elite receiver (56 receptions for 632 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games last season). Plus, there are plenty of playmakers in this offense—Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle chief among them—and it's possible Samuel simply gets lost in the mix.