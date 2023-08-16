Fantasy Football 2023: Breaking Down Updated Mock Draft and Mobile Cheat Sheet

3 of 3

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Sleepers

QB: Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts



It took Anthony Richardson just one preseason game—one quarter, really—to claim the Colts' starting job. The fantasy community should be all over him now that his role is solidified. He may an inconsistent passer as a rookie, but he'll provide ample production as a rusher and will hit on some big throws that make his passing numbers strong in volume, even if they aren't especially efficient.



RB: Deuce Vaughn, Dallas Cowboys



While fantasy managers have been right to notice the opportunity ahead of Tony Pollard, they haven't paid enough attention to his backup, Deuce Vaughn. An explosive rusher and more than capable pass-catcher, the rookie sixth-rounder should take on at least some of the touches left behind by Ezekiel Elliott.



WR: Elijah Moore, Cleveland Browns



Elijah Moore impressed as a rookie in 2021, then flatlined in his follow-up, as his role was diminished. But he also had to deal with—how can we put this politely—less-than-stellar quarterback play with the New York Jets. With a fresh start in Cleveland, Deshaun Watson at quarterback and a chance to claim the No. 2 role to Amari Cooper in this passing game, Moore could be primed for a breakout.



Busts

QB: Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Maybe a full offseason is all Deshaun Watson needed to get himself back on track, but there risks involved with trusting him as your fantasy starter. He was great in 2020, sure, but he missed all of 2021 and most of 2022, then looked like a shadow of his former self upon his return. He debuted in Week 13 last season, then finished 18th among quarterbacks in fantasy points, per FantasyPros, the rest of the way.



RB: Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

There are too many red flags flying around Alvin Kamara at the moment to try ignoring them all. He'll start the season with a three-game suspension, which could be the opening newcomers Jamaal Williams and rookie Kendre Miller need to carve out season-long roles. Kamara has also battled the injury bug in recent seasons while regressing in his rushing and receiving production.



WR: Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

Deebo Samuel was a fantasy goldmine in 2021 (1,770 scrimmage yards, 14 scores), but he's mostly been an afterthought in his other four seasons. Injuries have been an issue, but even when healthy, he has rarely performed like an elite receiver (56 receptions for 632 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games last season). Plus, there are plenty of playmakers in this offense—Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle chief among them—and it's possible Samuel simply gets lost in the mix.

