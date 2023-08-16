NFL

    Fantasy Football 2023: Breaking Down Updated Mock Draft and Mobile Cheat Sheet

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVAugust 16, 2023

      Fantasy football draft season is upon us.

      The opening kick of the 2023 NFL campaign gets closer by the second. Before games and statistics start counting for real, it's time to figure out how to best position yourself for fantasy success.

      In order to help you do that, we'll run through three rounds of a 12-team mock draft, then lay out our top-50 point-per-reception rankings and finally spotlight a top sleeper and bust at each of the three marquee positions.

    3-Round, 12-Team PPR Mock Draft

      Round 1

      1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      2. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      3. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

      4. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      5. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

      6. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      7. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

      8. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

      9. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

      10. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

      11. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

      12. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      Round 2

      13. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      14. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

      15. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

      16. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

      17. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

      18. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

      19. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

      20. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

      21. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      22. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

      23. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

      24. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

      Round 3

      25. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

      26. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

      27. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

      28. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      29. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      30. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

      31. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

      32. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

      33. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

      34. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      35. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      36. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

    Top 50 PPR Rankings

      1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

      3. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      4. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      5. Cooper Kupp, RB, Los Angeles Rams

      6. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

      7. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

      8. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

      9. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

      10. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

      11. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

      12. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

      13. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      14. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

      15. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

      16. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

      17. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      18. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

      19. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      20. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

      21. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

      22. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

      23. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

      24. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      25. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

      26. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

      27. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

      28. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

      29. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      30. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

      31. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

      32. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

      33. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      34. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

      35. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

      36. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks

      37. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

      38. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

      39. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

      40. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

      41. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos

      42. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings

      43. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings

      44. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals

      45. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

      46. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

      47. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      48. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

      49. Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers

      50. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

    Sleepers and Busts

      Sleepers

      QB: Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

      It took Anthony Richardson just one preseason game—one quarter, really—to claim the Colts' starting job. The fantasy community should be all over him now that his role is solidified. He may an inconsistent passer as a rookie, but he'll provide ample production as a rusher and will hit on some big throws that make his passing numbers strong in volume, even if they aren't especially efficient.

      RB: Deuce Vaughn, Dallas Cowboys

      While fantasy managers have been right to notice the opportunity ahead of Tony Pollard, they haven't paid enough attention to his backup, Deuce Vaughn. An explosive rusher and more than capable pass-catcher, the rookie sixth-rounder should take on at least some of the touches left behind by Ezekiel Elliott.

      WR: Elijah Moore, Cleveland Browns

      Elijah Moore impressed as a rookie in 2021, then flatlined in his follow-up, as his role was diminished. But he also had to deal with—how can we put this politely—less-than-stellar quarterback play with the New York Jets. With a fresh start in Cleveland, Deshaun Watson at quarterback and a chance to claim the No. 2 role to Amari Cooper in this passing game, Moore could be primed for a breakout.

      Busts

      QB: Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

      Maybe a full offseason is all Deshaun Watson needed to get himself back on track, but there risks involved with trusting him as your fantasy starter. He was great in 2020, sure, but he missed all of 2021 and most of 2022, then looked like a shadow of his former self upon his return. He debuted in Week 13 last season, then finished 18th among quarterbacks in fantasy points, per FantasyPros, the rest of the way.

      RB: Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

      There are too many red flags flying around Alvin Kamara at the moment to try ignoring them all. He'll start the season with a three-game suspension, which could be the opening newcomers Jamaal Williams and rookie Kendre Miller need to carve out season-long roles. Kamara has also battled the injury bug in recent seasons while regressing in his rushing and receiving production.

      WR: Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

      Deebo Samuel was a fantasy goldmine in 2021 (1,770 scrimmage yards, 14 scores), but he's mostly been an afterthought in his other four seasons. Injuries have been an issue, but even when healthy, he has rarely performed like an elite receiver (56 receptions for 632 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games last season). Plus, there are plenty of playmakers in this offense—Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle chief among them—and it's possible Samuel simply gets lost in the mix.

