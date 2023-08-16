Little League World Series 2023: Wednesday Schedule, TV Info and Bracket Predictions

2 of 3

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Lamade Stadium will be rocking Wednesday when Media Little League makes its first appearance in Williamsport, a tough match-up against a Needville Little League out of east Texas.

There will be considerable fan fervor for the home-state heroes as they look to make a deep run into this year's 76th Little League World Series. It will hope for some of the same heroics that sent the team to Williamsport as it looks to make a statement with a win in the opening round.

In the regional finals, Media's Trevor Skowronek scored a walk-off home run against the Northwest Washington, DC team to win 2-0 and secure its place in the field.

It will need big hits like that and the same type of lockdown pitching it got from Austin Crowley in that game (five scoreless innings, 13 Ks) to help it advance out of a United States bracket that contains some offensive juggernauts, including squads from New Albany, Ohio and Fargo, North Dakota.

It will be interesting to see how the team performs against stiffer competition.

The win over Washington was certainly dramatic but there were not a ton of nailbiters for Media on its way to the tournament. In regional action, it outscored opponents 24-5 in games that were never particularly close.

It showed the guts, grit and determination needed to win in the regional final when need be, all traits that will help them as they seek a win in the United States bracket, but can they consistently win that way in a tournament that will demand it?

That remains to be seen but one thing is for certain: the squad will be the most popular on the diamond in Williamsport as friends, family, and fellow Pennsylvanians root, root, root for the home team.