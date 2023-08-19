QB-WR Duos Who Dominated in Their 1st NFL Seasons Together

0 of 5

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Few tandems in the NFL are more dangerous than a prolific quarterback and a dynamic wide receiver.

Over the last few seasons, we've watched a few of these combinations emerge. During the 2022 campaign, the Philadelphia Eagles made a run to the Super Bowl behind the newly formed duo of Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith, who both earned AP All-Pro status.

Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce certainly fit the billing, but they're not formally included because Kelce is a tight end.

While the choices are reasonably subjective, the primary factor is total production with respect to a team's performance.

The list is focused on current duos.