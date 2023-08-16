Why Every NFL Team Could Finish in Last Place in 2023

1 of 8

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills: With the rest of the division as strong as it is, an extended slump or significant missed time for quarterback Josh Allen would likely spoil Buffalo's promising campaign. That's especially the case if Tua Tagovailoa and Aaron Rodgers come through and Bill Belichick does Bill Belichick-like things.

Miami Dolphins: Without Tagovailoa in 2022, Miami went 1-3 and averaged 16.3 points per game. If health again becomes an issue for the star quarterback this year, the Dolphins are very likely to be basement-dwellers in the East.

New England Patriots: Without improvement from Mac Jones and a core that lacks talent compared to the rest of the division, the status quo combined with no disasters for the other three teams will land the Pats in last place for the first time this century.

New York Jets: It's obviously all about Rodgers, who has never been the starting quarterback for a last-place team. But the task is tall with Buffalo, Miami and Mr. Belichick, and the 39-year-old's numbers plummeted in 2022, so it's entirely possible he's toast.