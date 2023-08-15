Cowboys' Mike McCarthy 'Not Looking Forward To' Facing Patriots' Ezekiel Elliott

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News that he's "not looking forward to" facing Ezekiel Elliott in Week 4 when the team hosts the New England Patriots.

Elliott, 28, signed a one-year deal worth up to $6 million with incentives on Monday, joining New England after being cut by the Cowboys this offseason.

"I'm very excited for Zeke, a great opportunity," McCarthy added. "He'll do great up there."

Elliott has gradually grown less effective in recent seasons, setting career lows in rushing yards (876 yards) and yards per carry (3.8), though he did find the end zone 12 times. But with Tony Pollard flourishing, the Cowboys decided to hand him the reins.

In New England, Elliott will be in another timeshare, this time with Rhamondre Stevenson. But he should give the team a solid, bruiser option between the tackles.