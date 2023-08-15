Mets Rumors: NYM Not Likely to 'Punt' on 2024; Steve Cohen to Target Pitching in FA

Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2024 campaign may not be a hopeless one for the New York Mets after all.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Mets owner Steve Cohen and others in the organization believe the team can be competitive next year despite a disappointing 2023 season that included multiple high-profile trades.

"If people think [Cohen] will punt on next year, they are mistaken," someone connected to the team said. "[They] have a very good core of position players and if they play close to their potential will be in the hunt next year. And you know [Cohen] will sign pitching."

That source also told Heyman the pitchers wouldn't be "old" and "expensive" in what can be interpreted as a not so subtle reference to Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, both of whom the Mets traded this season.

The specific reference of not punting on next season is notable, as there has been something of an assumption that New York might be eyeing the 2025 and 2026 seasons as its next competitive window.

"They're looking to compete now for 2025 and 2026," Scherzer told reporters after he was traded to the Texas Rangers. "It was not gonna be a reload situation in New York. It was gonna be more of a transition in 2024."

Cohen even told reporters on Aug. 2 that he couldn't "promise" Scherzer he would "be all-in on free agents" for 2024.

Talking about whether the team will be competitive in 2024 in August is not how the Mets envisioned this season unfolding. They were 101-61 in 2022 and entered the new campaign with World Series hopes and expectations, especially after adding Verlander.

Instead, they are 53-65 and in fourth place in the National League East.

Adding some free agent pitchers from a list that includes Blake Snell, Julio Urías, Aaron Nola and Yoshinobu Yamamoto would be one way to immediately improve next year, especially with Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso still anchoring the lineup.

The future also looks bright thanks to the addition of highly regarded prospects such as Luisangel Acuña, Drew Gilbert, Ryan Clifford and Marco Vargas in some of New York's trades this season.

That is welcome news for Mets fans, who have no choice but to look to the future if they are searching for hope.