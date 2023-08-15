Caitlin Clark's Iowa WCBB Sells out Season Tickets for 1st Time in Program History

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

The University of Iowa women's basketball slate doesn't start until Nov. 6, but season tickets for the 2023-24 campaign are already sold out at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa is coming off its first-ever national championship game appearance after reigning consensus player of the year Caitlin Clark guided the Hawkeyes through an amazing NCAA tournament run that included a Final Four win over undefeated South Carolina.

The 6'0" guard averaged 27.8 points, 8.6 assists, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. She then set an NCAA tournament record (women's or men's) with 191 total points over her six games.

The impending senior is back for another year at least and can even play in 2024-25 after the NCAA granted her and other athletes whose seasons were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic another season of eligibility.

For now, Clark and the Hawkeyes are focused on the 2023-24 season, which begins with a Nov. 6 home game against Fairleigh Dickinson.