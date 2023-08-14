Jets Fans Hyped for Super Bowl Push After Dalvin Cook's Reported Contract

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

One of the longest free agency sagas of the NFL offseason is finally over: Dalvin Cook is signing with the New York Jets on a one-year deal, per multiple reports.

The news didn't exactly come as a surprise, seeing as Cook previously met with the Jets and has been fairly regularly linked to the team in rumors.

But New York is now loaded on offense, with Aaron Rodgers having players like Cook, Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman, among others, to work with this season.

Not only that, but the Jets kept Cook away from the Miami Dolphins, another team that had been flirting with the four-time Pro Bowler.

So there was plenty for NFL Twitter to digest, while Jets' fans... well, Jets' fans were a bit excited:

OK, now to the actual analysis:

It's been a busy day in the AFC East after the New England Patriots signed a running back of their own, bringing aboard former Dallas Cowboys veteran Ezekiel Elliott.

That Cook—who is still just 28 years old and has rushed for over 1,000 yards in four straight seasons and totaled double-digit touchdowns in three of the past four years—could only manage to get a one-year deal is a pretty strong indication of just how weak the running back market has become.

The Jets were able to sit back, patiently wait for Cook to weigh his options and land a dynamic player on a deal that offers them very little risk. And with Hall also in the backfield, once he's healthy, they now have one of the best one-two punches at the position in the NFL, if not the best.

Whether that actually makes the Jets true Super Bowl contenders remains to be seen. Plenty of teams have "won" the offseason, only to fall flat once the real games begin. But Jets' fans have suffered through some lean years—they deserve a summer of genuine excitement.