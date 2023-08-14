Vikings' T.J. Hockenson Has Missed Most of Training Camp with Ear Infection

AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson told reporters that he's dealing with an ear infection which has affected his equilibrium but that it's "starting to get cleared up."



Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News relayed remarks on Monday from Hockenson, who has missed most of training camp thus far.

Per ESPN's Kevin Seifert, Hockenson has taken part in early portions of some practices. He also took part in the Vikings' extended walk-through practice on Monday. However, Hockenson has been sitting out contact and full-pads portions of training camp.

"I want to be out there with the boys, obviously," Hockenson said, per Seifert. He added that he's not sure yet whether he'll take part in joint practices with the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday and Thursday.

"My favorite thing is playing football with the guys in the locker room and having a great time with them. So it stinks, but on the same hand I've got to get ready for September. And that's what I'm looking forward to."

The Vikings acquired Hockenson, an impending free agent, from the Detroit Lions on Nov. 2022 in a midseason trade.

He was fantastic in 10 regular-season games, amassing 60 receptions for 519 yards and three touchdowns for the eventual NFC North champions. Hockenson added 10 more catches for 129 yards in his team's 31-24 wild card loss to the New York Giants.

The ex-Iowa star obviously an integral part of an offense that finished eighth in scoring last year, and hopefully he's able to fully return to the team's offseason program as soon as possible.

Hockenson and the Vikings will begin their 2023 regular season campaign on Sunday, Sept. 10 at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.