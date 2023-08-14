Eagles' Jason Kelce's Journey Through 2022-23 NFL Season Featured in Prime Video Doc

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Jason Kelce will be the subject of an Amazon Prime documentary, Kelce, which will show the superstar Philadelphia Eagles' center throughout the 2022-23 season, which included a berth in the Super Bowl.

There were some questions about whether Kelce, 35, would even play last season, though it turned out to be a memorable year, culminating in his sixth Pro Bowl selection and fifth time being named a first-team All-Pro.

Prime Video's head of original sports content, Matt Newman, released the following statement about the project:

"Jason Kelce has established himself as one of the most compelling and influential characters in sports, both on and off the field. We're privileged to partner with Skydance Sports, 9.14 Pictures, Vera Y Productions, and NFL Films on this project, which welcomes fans into the psyche of one of the greatest centers in the history of the league for what is arguably the wildest and most eventful season of his illustrious career."

The film will debut on Sept. 12, two days before the Eagles face the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football, Kelce's 13th—and possibly final—season.