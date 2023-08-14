Giants' Daniel Jones Declined Offer to Be in Season 2 of Netflix's 'Quarterback'

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Add Daniel Jones to the list of signal-callers who will not be featured in the second season of Netflix's Quarterback.

The New York Giants quarterback was asked about it during an interview with Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti and said, "I'm not doing it" even though he was asked to participate (h/t Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing).

"I'm not, I thought it was a great show," Jones said. "I really enjoyed watching it and seeing those three guys, their process and how they prepare, each one a little bit different. I thought it was a great show."

The first season of Quarterback provided a behind-the-scenes look at the 2022 campaign for Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota. The timing was ideal for Netflix, as Mahomes won the Super Bowl, Cousins reached the playoffs with a number of dramatic wins and Mariota was replaced in the starting lineup by rookie Desmond Ridder.

It gave viewers a look at the highs and lows of the position with three drastically different storylines.

Yet the list of quarterbacks who have said they will not participate in season two continues to grow. Contes noted Jones now joins Dak Prescott, Geno Smith, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, Justin Fields, Matthew Stafford, Sam Howell, Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa as signal-callers who said they will not be in season two.