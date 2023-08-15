1 Player Each NFL Team Should Put on the 2023 Trade Block This Preseason

1 of 32

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Zach Ertz ended last season on injured reserve with a torn ACL and MCL in his knee, which has also kept him from participating in training camp so far.

However, news broke Monday that he's been fully cleared for football activity, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. That's good news for Ertz, but the Arizona Cardinals should look into trading him.

Arizona is a young team that is developing for the future more than winning the Super Bowl or even competing for the playoffs this season. So, keeping around a tight end who turns 33 years old in November and only has two years left on his contract doesn't make a ton of sense, especially since they have a second-year player behind him.

Adam Caplan of Pro Football Network reported last month that the Cardinals will expand sophomore tight end Trey McBride's role this season. One way to accomplish that is to trade the guy who is in front of him on the depth chart.

Ertz had 47 catches for 406 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games last season, so he can contribute to a contending team's offense while giving Arizona more draft picks to build toward the future.