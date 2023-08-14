Report: Zack Martin, Cowboys Agree to Reworked 2-Year Contract Worth Over $36M

George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys and Zack Martin reportedly settled his contract situation.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFC East team and guard agreed to rework his deal to one that will pay him more than $18 million each of the next two seasons. He was previously slated to make $13.5 million in 2023 and $14 million in 2024.

In July, Schefter reported Martin believed he was "woefully underpaid relative to the market" when he was scheduled to make approximately $7 million less than the league's top-paid players at his position.

He has been holding out from training camp and missed Saturday's preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

K.D. Drummond of USA Today's Cowboys Wire noted Sunday was the 20th day that Martin accrued a daily $50,000 fine, which meant his fine total reached $1 million.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called the decision to holdout "very costly" when he opened up about whether he was surprised by the situation prior to Monday's agreement, per Jon Machota of The Athletic:

"Not really. Surprised is really not the word there. It's very costly. That's just where we are. There are huge, significant ramifications happening here by anybody's measure, financially. So , you realize that not having him here, it could happen (via injury) on the next play. You got to put that one on and say you just move on here without him. You say that sounds like a concern. No, I'm just trying to give you how you really have to look at it."

The end of the holdout is surely a welcome sign for the Cowboys offense, as Martin has been a critical part of it since the team selected him with a first-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

His resume includes eight Pro Bowl nods and six First-Team All-Pro selections. Durability is a defining part of his game as well, as he has played fewer than 14 games in a season just one time in his entire career.

Martin is 32 years old but didn't show many signs of slowing down last season as a Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro who played in all 17 games.

It seems that effort earned him a raise, as he is back with the Cowboys on a restructured deal.