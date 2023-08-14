Jordan Love Reflects on Packers Fans' 12-Second Ovation: 'A Special Moment for Me'

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers fans gave Jordan Love a 12-second ovation at Family Night, the team's traditional training camp practice they hold at Lambeau Field followed by fireworks.

For a young player trying to replace a future Hall of Famer in Aaron Rodgers, it meant a lot.

"The ovation was awesome, a special moment for me," Love told Peter King of Pro Football Talk. "First time that happened in Lambeau."

King noted, however, that Love has had a "shaky summer" while adding that he "looks fluid in the pocket. Good arm, not a rocket. Might be too quick to run, but that's hard to tell until the real games start."

The 24-year-old has made all of one start in his two NFL seasons since being a surprise first-round pick by the Packers at the 2020 NFL draft. In 10 total appearances, largely in mop-up duty, he's 50-of-83 for 606 yards, three touchdowns, three interceptions and three sacks taken.

The Packers' last two quarterbacks are Brett Favre and Rodgers, NFL legends. Now they turn to the unproven Love. For now, the team's fan base has his back. But the shoes he's attempting to fill are undoubtedly enormous.