NFL

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Fantasy Football 2023: Full Position-by-Position Rankings, Creative Team Names

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVAugust 15, 2023

    Fantasy Football 2023: Full Position-by-Position Rankings, Creative Team Names

    0 of 4

      OWINGS MILLS, MD - JULY 27: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens attempts a pass during training camp at Under Armour Performance Center Baltimore Ravens on July 27, 2023 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
      Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

      When it comes to building a fantasy football roster, you have options.

      You just need to make sure that all of them take you to a place where your lineup looks strong from all sides. No matter if you load up at running back or receiver early or pounce on one of the NFL's premier passers, you can't have any of your position groups wind up as a liability.

      Strengthening all spots can be tricky, but who said a fantasy championship comes easily?

      To help get your roster right at the marquee positions, we're laying out our top player rankings at all three, then identifying a breakout candidate from that group. After, we'll follow with a batch of our favorite team names for the upcoming campaign.

    Quarterback Rankings

    1 of 4

      MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 09: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins throws a pass during training camp practice with the Atlanta Falcons at Baptist Health Training Complex on August 09, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
      Megan Briggs/Getty Images

      1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

      2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

      3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

      4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

      5. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

      6. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

      7. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

      8. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

      9. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

      10. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

      Breakout Candidate: Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

      If Tagovailoa simply stays healthy, he should put forth a huge stat line. He struggled with injuries throughout the 2022 season and still had some absolutely monstrous weeks.

      The 25-year-old had four games with at least three touchdown passes. He posted a 70-plus completion percentage in all four. In three of them, he topped 300 yards. In one, an early shootout with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, he was 36-of-50 for 469 yards and six scores.

      Injuries are always a worry with Tagovailoa, but they might be the only obstacle between him and fantasy superstardom. He is efficient with the football and takes advantage of what's perhaps the league's most explosive receiving tandem in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

    Running Back Rankings

    2 of 4

      TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Back Rachaad White (1) warms up before the preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 11, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

      2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

      3. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

      4. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

      5. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

      6. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

      7. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

      8. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

      9. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys

      10. Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

      11. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

      12. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

      13. Breece Hall, New York Jets

      14. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

      15. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

      16. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

      17. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers

      18. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      19. Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans

      20. Miles Sanders, Carolina Panthers

      Breakout Candidate: Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Tampa's post-Tom Brady offense won't feature many fantasy-relevant players, but White is one of the exceptions.

      The 24-year-old could be a focal point of this attack, since the Bucs moved on from Leonard Fournette and might lean on a running back to take some heat off of Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask. White, a 2022 third-round pick, has a non-zero chance to rank among the league leaders in carries, provided he's as efficient of a runner as he is a pass-catcher.

      White wasn't super-effective as a rusher last season (3.7 yards per carry), but he didn't have much of a chance to establish a rhythm (10-plus carries in five games, 15-plus rushes in one). That shouldn't be an issue this time around—Chase Edmonds is his primary competition for carries—and he could find wider running lanes as this young offensive line matures.

    Fantasy Football 2023: Full Position-by-Position Rankings, Creative Team Names
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Wide Receiver Rankings

    3 of 4

      PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 01: New Orleans Saints Wide Receiver Chris Olave (12) makes a catch during the first half of the National Football League game between the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 1, 2023, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

      2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

      3. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

      4. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

      5. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

      6. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

      7. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

      8. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

      9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

      10. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

      11. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

      12. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

      13. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

      14. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

      15. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

      16. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

      17. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

      18. DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans

      19. Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars

      20. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns

      Breakout Candidate: Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

      Olave needed just one season to establish himself as an impact wide receiver. In his second year, he could climb the ladder and become one of the game's elite pass-catchers.

      The Ohio State product is starting on solid ground after coming off a 72-catch, 1,042-yard debut. But he only found the end zone four times and wasn't always targeted as often as he should've been. Of course, New Orleans' passing game wasn't consistent as a whole, which was probably expected with Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston under center.

      The Saints should have stability now with Derek Carr under center, and Olave could be the biggest beneficiary of that. If New Orleans makes him the focal point of its aerial attack (as it absolutely should), his numbers will soar to impressive—maybe league-winning—heights.

    Creative Team Names

    4 of 4

      FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY - JULY 20: Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets run drills during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on July 20, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
      Mike Stobe/Getty Images

      Breece's Pieces

      Breece's Peanut Butter Kupps

      Run CMC

      Bijan Mustard

      Oh Henry!

      Kelce Lately

      Natural Born Kylers

      Hurts So Good

      Super Kamario

      Jahmyr We Go Again

    X