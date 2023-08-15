Fantasy Football 2023: Full Position-by-Position Rankings, Creative Team NamesAugust 15, 2023
Fantasy Football 2023: Full Position-by-Position Rankings, Creative Team Names
When it comes to building a fantasy football roster, you have options.
You just need to make sure that all of them take you to a place where your lineup looks strong from all sides. No matter if you load up at running back or receiver early or pounce on one of the NFL's premier passers, you can't have any of your position groups wind up as a liability.
Strengthening all spots can be tricky, but who said a fantasy championship comes easily?
To help get your roster right at the marquee positions, we're laying out our top player rankings at all three, then identifying a breakout candidate from that group. After, we'll follow with a batch of our favorite team names for the upcoming campaign.
Quarterback Rankings
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
5. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
6. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears
7. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
8. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
9. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
10. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Breakout Candidate: Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
If Tagovailoa simply stays healthy, he should put forth a huge stat line. He struggled with injuries throughout the 2022 season and still had some absolutely monstrous weeks.
The 25-year-old had four games with at least three touchdown passes. He posted a 70-plus completion percentage in all four. In three of them, he topped 300 yards. In one, an early shootout with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, he was 36-of-50 for 469 yards and six scores.
Injuries are always a worry with Tagovailoa, but they might be the only obstacle between him and fantasy superstardom. He is efficient with the football and takes advantage of what's perhaps the league's most explosive receiving tandem in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Running Back Rankings
1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
3. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
4. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
5. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
6. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
7. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
8. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
9. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys
10. Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
11. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
12. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
13. Breece Hall, New York Jets
14. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
15. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks
16. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
17. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers
18. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19. Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans
20. Miles Sanders, Carolina Panthers
Breakout Candidate: Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa's post-Tom Brady offense won't feature many fantasy-relevant players, but White is one of the exceptions.
The 24-year-old could be a focal point of this attack, since the Bucs moved on from Leonard Fournette and might lean on a running back to take some heat off of Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask. White, a 2022 third-round pick, has a non-zero chance to rank among the league leaders in carries, provided he's as efficient of a runner as he is a pass-catcher.
White wasn't super-effective as a rusher last season (3.7 yards per carry), but he didn't have much of a chance to establish a rhythm (10-plus carries in five games, 15-plus rushes in one). That shouldn't be an issue this time around—Chase Edmonds is his primary competition for carries—and he could find wider running lanes as this young offensive line matures.
Wide Receiver Rankings
1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
3. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
4. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
5. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
6. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
7. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
8. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
10. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
11. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins
12. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
13. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
14. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
15. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
16. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
17. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
18. DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans
19. Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars
20. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns
Breakout Candidate: Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
Olave needed just one season to establish himself as an impact wide receiver. In his second year, he could climb the ladder and become one of the game's elite pass-catchers.
The Ohio State product is starting on solid ground after coming off a 72-catch, 1,042-yard debut. But he only found the end zone four times and wasn't always targeted as often as he should've been. Of course, New Orleans' passing game wasn't consistent as a whole, which was probably expected with Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston under center.
The Saints should have stability now with Derek Carr under center, and Olave could be the biggest beneficiary of that. If New Orleans makes him the focal point of its aerial attack (as it absolutely should), his numbers will soar to impressive—maybe league-winning—heights.
Creative Team Names
Breece's Pieces
Breece's Peanut Butter Kupps
Run CMC
Bijan Mustard
Oh Henry!
Kelce Lately
Natural Born Kylers
Hurts So Good
Super Kamario
Jahmyr We Go Again