Tua Tagovailoa 'Coming Back with a Vengeance,' Says Dolphins Teammate Brandon Jones

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

In the eyes of at least one teammate, Tua Tagovailoa is ready to roll in 2023.

"He has that it factor, and we need that," Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones said of the quarterback, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic. "He was balling last year, and I can see it in his eyes now, that feeling of unfinished business. He's coming back with a vengeance."

Tagovailoa played well when he was healthy last season but suffered multiple concussions. He even said this offseason he considered retirement.

The 25-year-old missed four regular season games and the playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills during the 2022 campaign. The Dolphins won just one game when he was out, so they will need him back and healthy if they are going to compete in a loaded AFC East that also includes the Bills and Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets.

Tagovailoa completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 13 games last season.

Jones indicated that this season may be even better.