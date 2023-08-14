Justin Jefferson, Micah Parsons Ranked Top 25-and-Under Players by NFL Coaches, Execs

Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It seems like Justin Jefferson and Micah Parsons are going to be stars in the NFL for years to come.

Mike Jones of The Athletic asked five NFL coaches and seven front-office executives to rank the best players in the league who are 25 years old or younger entering the 2023 season. The coaches and executives were given a list of 35 players and asked where they would rank them.

Jefferson and Parsons topped the list:

1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

2. Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas Cowboys

3. Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco 49ers

4. Pat Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos

5. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

6. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

7. Quinnen Williams, DT, New York Jets

8. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

9. Sauce Gardner, CB, New York Jets

10. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

There are some notable differences within positions and roles on that list, as Parsons just topped fellow pass-rusher Nick Bosa while Justin Herbert came in ahead of Jalen Hurts in a battle of quarterbacks.

Jefferson also bested Ja'Marr Chase for wide receivers.

Pat Surtain II and Sauce Gardner may be the two best overall cornerbacks in the league, but the coaches and executives who voted in this exercise gave the nod to the Denver Broncos star.

Yet it was Bosa, and not Parsons, who won the Defensive Player of the Year last season with an NFL-best 18.5 sacks. And Hurts was playing in the Super Bowl while Herbert was at home following a playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence, who was No. 15th on the list.

While the rankings can be debated, one thing is clear.

The NFL is in good hands with all these young stars.