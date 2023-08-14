NHL Prospect Rodion Amirov Dies at 21; Was Diagnosed With Brain Tumor

VESA MOILANEN/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images

Former Toronto Maple Leafs first-round pick Rodion Amirov has died at the age of 21.

Amirov's agent, Dan Milstein, announced his death Monday and said he was diagnosed with a brain tumor "two years ago." The Maple Leafs released a statement saying they are "devastated by this tragic loss."

