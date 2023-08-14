X

    NHL Prospect Rodion Amirov Dies at 21; Was Diagnosed With Brain Tumor

    Doric SamAugust 14, 2023

    Russia's Rodion Amirov celebrates a goal during the Ice Hockey Karjala Tournament as part of the Euro Hockey Tour (EHT) season match between Sweden and Russia in Helsinki, Finland, on November 7, 2020. (Photo by Vesa Moilanen / Lehtikuva / AFP) / Finland OUT (Photo by VESA MOILANEN/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images)
    VESA MOILANEN/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images

    Former Toronto Maple Leafs first-round pick Rodion Amirov has died at the age of 21.

    Amirov's agent, Dan Milstein, announced his death Monday and said he was diagnosed with a brain tumor "two years ago." The Maple Leafs released a statement saying they are "devastated by this tragic loss."

    Toronto Maple Leafs @MapleLeafs

