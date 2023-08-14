Eagles' Jalen Hurts Signs Endorsement Contract with Jordan Brand

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts officially signed with Jordan Brand on Monday.

"I'm excited and thankful to join the Jordan Brand," Hurts said in a statement to Aaron Dodson of Andscape. "I share a lot of important qualities with the Jumpman: dedication to goals, commitment to excellence and values, and an unwavering sense of self-belief that not only drives me but inspires me to make an impact for the next generation."

Hurts becomes the third quarterback currently in the NFL to represent the brand, joining rival Dak Prescott and rookie Bryce Young. While Jordan Brand hasn't always had a huge presence in football, it began focusing more on the NFL in 1999, signing Randy Moss, before bringing aboard Warren Sapp, Donovan McNabb and Terrell Owens.

Other current players repping Jordan Brand include superstar wideouts Davante Adams and Deebo Samuel and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan.

"I'm proud to be counted among the athletes who have represented Team Jordan," Hurts told Dodson.

"It takes a special type of athlete to be a part of the Jordan Brand, so we're thrilled to welcome Jalen to the family," Jordan Brand president Sarah Mensah told Andscape.

She continued:

"On the field, Jalen's commitment to excellence shines. But perhaps even more impactful is what he personally embodies. Jalen understands the importance of believing in yourself and staying dedicated to your passions. He empowers all of us to help one another rise. That characteristic and commitment is one of the hallmarks of the Jordan Brand, and is what makes Jalen a perfect fit for our team."

Hurts, 25, was a Pro Bowler and the MVP runner-up in 2022 after throwing for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and just six interceptions while completing 66.5 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 760 yards and 13 scores, and the Eagles went 14-1 in his starts during the regular season before he led them to a Super Bowl appearance.

With another season like that, the question will become whether Hurts will soon be just the second NFL player to ever get a signature shoe with Jordan Brand, following in the footsteps of Moss.