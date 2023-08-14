Fantasy Football 2023: Examining Expert Mock Drafts After Preseason Week 1

1 of 3

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This 12-team, half-point-per-reception marks featured 11 fantasy experts, including Jay Felicio, and one autodraft bot to play the part of your league mate who will inevitably miss the draft.



A couple interesting things happened in this mock, starting at the top. Christian McCaffrey went No. 1—not at all a reach, but he's typically second off the board behind Justin Jefferson—and was followed by four consecutive receivers (Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill and Cooper Kupp). Only two other running backs went in the first round: Bijan Robinson (autodrafted at No. 10) and Saquon Barkley (No. 12). The rest of the picks were receivers and Travis Kelce (No. 6).



The team that took Kelce, managed by Rotoheat's Shane Barrett, followed with Mahomes at No. 19 and then went running back in the third (Najee Harris, No. 30) and fourth rounds (Aaron Jones, No. 43). They then took receivers in rounds five (Terry McLaurin, No. 54), six (Chris Godwin, No. 67) and seven (Diontae Johnson, No. 78). If you're thinking about starting with that Kansas City connection, this is a good idea of the range of backs and receivers you'll be able to get.



There are two other teams worth highlighting. One, drafted by Football Guys' Alfredo Brown, opened the mock with five consecutive wide receivers (Cooper Kupp, No. 5; Jaylen Waddle, No. 20; Tee Higgins, No. 29; Deebo Samuel, No. 44; and Christian Watson, No. 53). Brown wound up with Alexander Mattison (No. 68) and D'Andre Swift (No. 83) at running back, Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback (No. 101) and Greg Dulcich (no. 115 at tight end).



The other, the autodrafted team, grabbed four consecutive running backs (Robinson, No. 10; Nick Chubb, No. 15; Kenneth Walker III, No. 34 and Travis Etienne Jr., No. 39). It was, frankly, a baffling start, since at least one of these players will be benched every week, and it's even harder to justify with both Walker and Etienne potentially trapped in timeshares.

