Backup NFL Playmakers Most Likely to Blossom in 2023

Backup NFL Playmakers Most Likely to Blossom in 2023August 15, 2023
Geno Smith's perseverance captured the hearts of many last season as the Seattle Seahawks quarterback went from Russell Wilson's long-time backup to NFL Comeback Player of the Year.
"I can't say it was tough [being a backup] because I have been so blessed," Smith told reporters in December. "Honestly, my tough times would be a dream to someone else.
"I never will look at it as something that was too hard for me or really tough because throughout that time, I still still enjoying my life and still in the NFL."
While the 32-year-old's words ring true, the competitive fire burns in so many professional athletes. Not everything comes easy or early. Some must wait before being placed in starring roles.
A year ago, the following eight skill-position performers got a taste of NFL action, but they weren't predominant starters.
Instead, they're now approaching the 2023 campaign with the potential to be significant contributors based on what was seen last year through this offseason and into training camp. More importantly, each can succeed with greater opportunities.
QB Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
An opportunity to replace a future Hall of Fame quarterback is one of the most unenviable positions in all of professional sports.
The Green Bay successfully made the transition from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers. Can the organization do the unthinkable by landing a third franchise quarterback with no breaks between from 1992 until today?
Jordan Love may never be on the same level as those two all-time greats, but he's certainly taken to the role of Packers' starting quarterback.
"I think what we've seen is, he's taken ownership of it," head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Monday. "That's obviously really tough to do when you're the backup."
The 24-year-old spent the last three seasons as Rodgers' backup, just as his predecessor once did behind Favre. In a world where quarterbacks see the field as soon as possible, the Packers have been patient.
However, Love will be different. Rodgers is one of the most gifted natural passers to ever play, but the Packers will start implementing different aspects, like run-pass options, with the Utah State product behind center.
"Because Aaron is slow as s--t," left tackle David Bakhtiari joked with reporters. "Now we actually have an athletic quarterback who can move around."
With a young, talented supporting cast featuring running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, wide receivers Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed and tight ends Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft, Green Bay's offense can grow together with Love leading the way.
QB Sam Howell, Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders chose to name Sam Howell their starting quarterback this offseason after last year's 144th overall draft pick started a single game.
Unlike the Atlanta Falcons' Desmond Ridder or San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy—both of whom started at least four games as rookies—Howell's introduction didn't provide much to indicate he should be the guy.
However, a season of practice, development and growing confidence in the 22-year-old led to the Commanders' current pathway. The coaching staff could see his potential.
"There was a lot of room for growth, and we know that, but he's got a good skill set," head coach Ron Rivera told reporters in June. "He's mobile, he's got good foot movement, he's got quick twitch to him, good decision maker. He is still learning to make those decisions, but he's also got the arm talent and that's the thing that that excites us."
Howell had to learn. He came from a spread system that didn't huddle and relied primarily on hand signals. The second-year signal-caller learned to control the huddle, communicate properly and take command of the offense under new coordinator Eric Bieniemy.
"You can tell he was going through his reads and his progressions properly," Rivera said after Washington's preseason contest against the Cleveland Browns. "He [identified] the protections the way he needed to, self-corrected on the field a couple of times with the formation. Those are all things that you learn, and he's already handling them well."
RB Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings cleaned house this offseason by moving on from many overpriced and aging veterans, including Dalvin Cook.
The running back's rushing yardage led the team during each of the last five seasons. He posted four straight seasons with 1,135 or more yards. He's the Vikings third all-time leading rusher behind Adrian Peterson and Robert Smith.
However, the veteran ball-carrier turned 28 this year, required shoulder surgery earlier this offseason and his release saved $9 million. Without Cook in the lineup, Alexander Mattison will now be pushed into the spotlight.
"I feel really good about our running back room, and Alex Mattison is a huge reason why," Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters in June. "I think he's proven that he can (play), whether over the past few years when he's stepped in there and handling a really good workload and producing, and also just in our short time together, his ability to handle the roles and responsibilities of that position in our offense.
"I feel great about where Alex is at. The next step in his career is obviously just a little bit more consistent opportunities, which obviously we hope to provide for him."
Last season, Mattison carried the ball 74 times for 283 yards and five touchdowns. He's been Cook's primary back for the last four years.
The 25-year-old will add a greater physical presence, though he lacks some explosivity when compared to his predecessor.
RB James Cook, Buffalo Bills
The running game hasn't been a major focal point of the Buffalo Bills offense since Josh Allen became the starting quarterback. In fact, no Bills running back has eclipsed 900 rushing yards since the Wyoming product entered the league in 2018.
However, the 27-year-old signal-caller understands he has to be less of a threat with his legs and the offense must change so that he takes less of a beating.
One way to do so is by placing more of an emphasis on the run game, with James Cook now atop the depth chart. During the last four seasons, Devin Singletary led the team in rushing yardage, but he signed a one-year, $2.8 million free-agent contract this offseason to join the Houston Texans.
The Bills allowed Singletary to walk, because the front office spent a second-round pick on James Cook during the 2022 draft.
As a rookie, the 23-year-old ran for 507 yards to finish third on the team. The number should rise dramatically this fall, while his versatility makes the Bills' offense even more potent.
According to Syracuse.com's Matt Parrino, the running back was "virtually unguardable in one-on-ones against linebackers and safeties" during training camp sessions.
"A young player that's opened some eyes here a little bit in the run and pass game," head coach Sean McDermott told reporters.
Singletary caught 29 or more passes in each of the last four seasons. Everyone should expect Cook to serve as the lead back and be an even bigger threat in the passing game.
WR Isaiah Hodgins, New York Giants
Isaiah Hodgins' selection feels somewhat like cheating, because he did start seven games last season, including the New York Giants' two playoff appearances. However, he didn't even sign with the team until November.
In eight games, the 24-year-old, who started the 2022 campaign on the Buffalo Bills' roster, finished third on the Giants with 351 yards and tied for the team lead with four touchdown grabs.
New York signed Parris Campbell in free agency and drafted Jalin Hyatt in this year's third round, but Hodgins provides something completely different from the other receivers on its roster.
The fourth-year veteran is a 6'4", 210-pound target and true outside receiver. Whereas, the rest of the Giants' options tend to be better suited to the slot. Campbell served the Indianapolis Colts' primary slot receiver last year. Hyatt is a 176-pound option. Wan'Dale Robinson is more of a gadget player. Sterling Shepard spent significant time working out of the slot when healthy. Even Darius Slayton is only 6'1" and 194 pounds.
Hodgins' size and catch radius provides quarterback Daniel Jones with a large margin of error.
The Giants did trade for Darren Waller this offseason, and the tight end will take some opportunities away from others. But Jones and Hodgins established a good rhythm last year, especially in the red zone.
Besides, Waller dealt with injuries the last two seasons and hasn't played a full slate since 2020.
WR Skyy Moore, Kansas City Chiefs
For two consecutive seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs must replace their top wide receiver.
Last offseason, the organization traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. JuJu Smith-Schuster signed a one-year deal and became Patrick Mahomes' favorite target not named Travis Kelce. Smith-Schuster then left to sign a free-agent contract with the New England Patriots.
Who becomes this year's top option out wide remains up for grabs, though second-year receiver Skyy Moore is doing everything right to claim the spot.
"I had all the guys down there in Texas for over a month-and-a-half," Mahomes told NBC Sports' Peter King. "Skyy was at every single workout. I mean, every single one. Wanted to get extra work after every single practice. He has that drive to be great."
Mecole Hardman also left this offseason, so opportunities abound for the roster's remaining targets.
In Moore's case, he suffered the typical ups and downs as a rookie and never really found his footing. Though last year's initial second-round draft pick now has a better grasp of what's being asked of him, where he's supposed to fit in the scheme and how to become available for his quarterback.
"I think [he's shown] growth within the system of being able to play fast because he knows where to go," offensive coordinator Matt Nagy told reporters last week. "He's had the talent, last year just learning the offense and now being able to transition to playing faster. Now he'll get more opportunities and I think he'll do well."
TE Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys chose not to re-sign Dalton Schultz this offseason. They did so knowing this year's tight end draft class was the best in recent memory.
The organization chose Luke Schoonmaker in this year's second round, even though the roster already featured a capable replacement in Jake Ferguson.
During the previous three seasons, Schultz averaged 66 catches for 667 on 94 targets. Obviously, Schultz isn't Jason Witten in his prime, but he's a more-than-capable tight end who produced.
Ferguson can provide a similar presence
The Cowboys drafted the Wisconsin tight end in the fourth round of the 2022 class. As a rookie, Ferguson managed 19 receptions for 174 yards and two touchdowns. He's never going to be the most athletic pass-catcher or a dominating force at the point of attack. But he knows how to play the position.
The next step is understanding of Mike McCarthy's offense and becoming a reliable option for quarterback Dak Prescott.
"Definitely a little more comfortable [this year]," Ferguson told Sportsradio 1320 the Ticket (h/t the Dallas Morning News), "but also at the same time you don't wanna get into that complacency. There's a little bit of new stuff in this offense, but it's very similar to what we've been doing. A lot of my offseason prep was getting familiar with it, so when I did get out here, it was already—'Hey, I know everything, when I get my hand down in the dirt it's go-time.'"
TE Jelani Woods, Indianapolis Colts
Even during a disastrous rookie campaign, Indianapolis Colts tight end Jelani Woods flashed moments of future dominance.
The 24-year-old's participation often fluctuated with an offense in complete disarray, but he still caught 25 passes for 312 yards. His three touchdown grabs tied for second on the squad.
The numbers aren't exactly exciting, but Woods' physical profile makes him an ideal tight end for the Colts' new offensive scheme under the direction of head coach Shane Steichen.
The 6'7", 253-pound former quarterback posted the highest relative athletic score among tight ends since 1987, according to Pro Football Network's Kent Lee Platte. He's a massive target with the size and physicality to dominate over the middle of the field.
Last season, veteran Mo Alie-Cox received the most reps among the Colts' tight ends. He is still on the roster, yet the squad is undergoing a youth movement, including at quarterback. With Anthony Richardson now behind center, a big, athletic target like Woods is ideal to work down the seams and the soft spots of zones.
While the Colts will likely be a run-heavy squad, particularly early in the 2023 campaign, the tight ends should serve as a vital component. After all, Dallas Goedert finished second and third in 2021 and 2022, respectively, in targets while Steichen called the plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Fellow tight end Kylen Granson and Drew Ogletree should also expect increased usage, especially while Woods deals with a lingering hamstring injury.