Bruins' David Krejčí Retires from NHL After 16 Seasons, Won Stanley Cup in 2011

Boston Bruins star David Krejčí announced Monday he's retiring from the NHL after 16 seasons.

"When I was drafted in 2004, I had no idea that I would be working with incredible and driven people who would lead us to three Stanley Cup Finals, and winning the ultimate goal in 2011," he said.

"I have made so many great friendships throughout the organization. You have always been there for me whenever I needed something and I will always be here for you."

Krejčí's decision doesn't come as a surprise.

Bruins president Cam Neely told reporters in June the team was working under the idea neither Krejčí nor Patrice Bergeron would return to the ice for the 2023-24 season. Bergeron then announced his retirement a month later.

With the two franchise legends now gone, almost the entirety of the Stanley Cup-winning squad from 2011 is no longer in Boston.

Krejčí walks away with the fifth-most appearances in Bruins history (1,032). He's also fifth in assists (555) and ninth in points (786), and his 57.5 offensive point shares are ninth all time for the franchise, per Hockey Reference.

Krejčí also delivered in the postseason. He led the team in points during the 2011 and 2013 playoffs and remained a key contributor (four goals and 12 assists) when Boston was back in the Stanley Cup Final in 2019.

The general inevitability about Krejčí's retirement allowed Neely and general manager Don Sweeney to plan accordingly. The Bruins signed James van Riemsdyk, Morgan Geekie and Milan Lucic to fortify their forward lines.

But the front office might have hoped Krejčí would have a change of heart once Tyler Bertuzzi signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs. A lot of talent and experience went out the door this offseason.

After collecting 135 points a year ago, taking a step backward will be unavoidable for the Bruins, and some of their Eastern Conference rivals may have passed them by.