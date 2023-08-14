Madden 24: Release Date, Top Player Ratings, New Features, Preview and More

3 of 4

FIELDSENSE

EA has introduced a more realistic gaming experience, including "smarter AI with dozens of improvements to Fundamental Football especially in opposing QBs, run blocking and pass coverage."

The introduction of FIELDSENSE also allows for better defensive play, including catch tackling that allows opposing defenses to better defend short routes while performing all basic tackling while a contested ball is in the air, not just in jumping catch situations.

Wrap tackles have replaced conservative tackles, smaller defenders will take out larger ball carriers' knees, and bigger, stronger defenders can now push a smaller running back or receiver backward rather than being run over because Billy hit the truck stick in the flat.

There are improvements to both pass and run blocking, as well as an upgraded passing system that is more reflective of the players than before. There are the jump and dive passes you may see out of a more athletic quarterback while the no-look pass has been added, too.

Just in case you want to recreate Matthew Stafford's epic Super Bowl toss to Cooper Kupp in the Madden realm.

There are also new catch animations and the return of dive catches should appeal to fans of editions past.

Foundational Football

Smarter quarterback AI, defensive AI read and react, and improvements to fumbles and interceptions make up this improved feature.

SAPIEN Technology

The game developers have introduced technology that ensures players move and react like humans. SAPIEN Technology has helped improve animation to enhance the realism of the game.

"The result is that animations became more fluid for our players, especially in the run game. Visually, the characters' bodies look much more realistic, especially in motion. Keep your eye on ankle and wrist joints which are especially improved," EA states.

This includes the on-field referees, ensuring that the game is as genuine a representation of the real thing as possible, and should enhance the presentation visibly if nothing else.