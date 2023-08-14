Madden 24: Release Date, Top Player Ratings, New Features, Preview and More

Madden 24: Release Date, Top Player Ratings, New Features, Preview and MoreAugust 14, 2023
The release of the popular Madden NFL video game is a holiday for football fans every year, with the most loyal and anticipatory gamers eagerly waiting to dive into playing as their favorite teams and players in hopes of reaching the Super Bowl in franchise mode or defeating their friends in online play.
Recently, though, the game has undergone criticism for its staleness and lack of development, something EA Sports sought to rectify with the release of Madden 24.
What improvements and retooled modes can fans expect and when can they get their hands on this year's release?
Find out with this preview of the latest edition.
Release Date and Information
Delux Edition Release Date: Tuesday, August 15
Release Date: Friday, August 18
Cover Athlete: Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
Platforms: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC
Top Players Ratings
- Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams
- Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
- Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
- Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
- Zack Martin, G, Dallas Cowboys
- Miles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns (98)
- Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco 49ers (98)
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers (96)
- Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams (96)
- Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills (94)
- Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles (88)
- Aaron Rodgers, QB, New York Jets (86)
The 99 Club
The 99 Club is an annual collection of the game's most elite players. While there is always considerable debate as to who deserves that recognition and who does not, EA looks to have gotten it right this year.
Donald is elite and a future Hall of Famer. One down season in Los Angeles, marred by injury, should not be enough to strip away his status as the best at his position and, perhaps, the best to ever do it.
Martin has long flown under the radar because of his spot on the offensive line but he has more than earned the 99 rating, not to mention a new contract with the Cowboys.
Mahomes and Kelce were givens following their second Super Bowl victory. Mahomes is the best quarterback in the league and, arguably, its most visible star while Kelce is rewriting the history books as the most prolific tight end in football.
Jefferson is one of the brightest young playmakers in the league and, barring injury or some unforeseen circumstance, Madden 24 will be the first of many 99 Club appearances.
Other Notable Ratings
Click here for the full list of player ratings.
New Features
FIELDSENSE
EA has introduced a more realistic gaming experience, including "smarter AI with dozens of improvements to Fundamental Football especially in opposing QBs, run blocking and pass coverage."
The introduction of FIELDSENSE also allows for better defensive play, including catch tackling that allows opposing defenses to better defend short routes while performing all basic tackling while a contested ball is in the air, not just in jumping catch situations.
Wrap tackles have replaced conservative tackles, smaller defenders will take out larger ball carriers' knees, and bigger, stronger defenders can now push a smaller running back or receiver backward rather than being run over because Billy hit the truck stick in the flat.
There are improvements to both pass and run blocking, as well as an upgraded passing system that is more reflective of the players than before. There are the jump and dive passes you may see out of a more athletic quarterback while the no-look pass has been added, too.
Just in case you want to recreate Matthew Stafford's epic Super Bowl toss to Cooper Kupp in the Madden realm.
There are also new catch animations and the return of dive catches should appeal to fans of editions past.
Foundational Football
Smarter quarterback AI, defensive AI read and react, and improvements to fumbles and interceptions make up this improved feature.
SAPIEN Technology
The game developers have introduced technology that ensures players move and react like humans. SAPIEN Technology has helped improve animation to enhance the realism of the game.
"The result is that animations became more fluid for our players, especially in the run game. Visually, the characters' bodies look much more realistic, especially in motion. Keep your eye on ankle and wrist joints which are especially improved," EA states.
This includes the on-field referees, ensuring that the game is as genuine a representation of the real thing as possible, and should enhance the presentation visibly if nothing else.
New and Enhanced Superstar Mode
Superstar Mode
Superstar mode returns in Madden 24 and gives players the opportunity to follow their created player through the entire draft process, including the NFL Combine.
There, they compete in mini-games, drills and the interview process before participating in the NFL Draft.
That is only the beginning, though.
"Madden NFL 24 introduces an all-new in-game Player Grading system, exclusive to Superstar, that provides real-time feedback on your performance as you play your reps," EA revealed.
"These dynamic evaluations will highlight how well you are doing your job each snap, emphasizing the importance of making the right moves at the right time, and the grade achieved on each drive will determine the amount of your rewards to increase ratings and start equipping abilities."
Players will accomplish goals and objectives, with an opportunity to be rewarded via brand ambassadorships. They will encourage social media reactions that reflect their quality of play and for those who have ever pulled up NFL Facebook, X or Instagram, there is no denying that the passionate fans and industry insiders will not hesitate to comment when things are not going well.
Finally, there is Superstar Showdown, a three-on-three mode that can be played around the world against friends, family, or strangers' created superstars.
The mode appears to be another step by EA in its quest to freshen up a title that has long needed it and give back to the players that have remained loyal to the franchise.
There was a very real sense of staleness that had permeated the release, perhaps born of developers' growing content with the idea that fans would purchase the game annually anyway.
With the enhanced, smart AI, improved gameplay and reintroduction of the Superstar mode (not to mention a retooled Franchise Mode) EA has taken necessary steps to regain the trust and loyalty of fans.
At least on paper.
We will find out whether it results in a better game, and happier consumers, starting Tuesday.