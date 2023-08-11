NFL Rumors: Zack Martin, Chris Jones 'Not Close to a Resolution' on Contract Holdouts

Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin and Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones reportedly aren't nearing an end to their respective training camp holdouts.

During an appearance Friday on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said he doesn't "get the sense" that the Martin and Jones holdouts are "close to a resolution."

Martin, who has two years left on his current contract, is in search of a new deal, as is Jones, who can become a free agent at the end of the 2023 season.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.