    49ers Fans Support Sam Darnold over Trey Lance in QB2 Battle After Loss to Raiders

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 13, 2023

    San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) drops back to throw against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    AP Photo/John Locher

    The San Francisco 49ers got absolutely smashed by the Las Vegas Raiders in preseason action on Sunday, losing 34-7.

    It wasn't pretty, but it did provide some insight into the quarterback battle currently raging between Trey Lance and Sam Darnold, likely for the backup job behind Brock Purdy.

    The stat line for Lance didn't look bad: He finished 10-of-15 for 115 yards and a touchdown. But dig deeper and it wasn't so great: He took four sacks and had two passes that absolutely should have been interceptions dropped by defenders instead, including on his bizarre touchdown throw.

    NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL

    That's one way to score a touchdown 😅 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/DbuTSwUQJa">pic.twitter.com/DbuTSwUQJa</a>

    Sam Monson @PFF_Sam

    Trey Lance has had some rough plays! <a href="https://t.co/kivERQwnrB">pic.twitter.com/kivERQwnrB</a>

    If there was any chance of Lance somehow surpassing Purdy on the depth chart, Sunday will have probably extinguished it. Lance wasn't horrible, but it's clear he's an unfinished product.

    That was the general vibe from NFL Twitter as well:

    David Lombardi @LombardiHimself

    QB2 is a job that's more about a high floor than a high ceiling. And right now it's clear that Sam Darnold had a higher floor than Trey Lance, especially within the context of what Kyle Shanahan runs. Lance is going to have to show much more steadiness next week than he did today

    Jim Trotter @JimTrotter_NFL

    I'm pulling for Trey Lance because he's a quality young man who has had a tough start to his career. But he did not help himself in the first half. Held the ball too long, not seeing the field well. Yes, he was pressured but some of that is on him. Really hoping to see better.🙏🏾

    Josh Norris @JoshNorris

    Maybe this statement will be incorrect: but I don't see a pathway for Lance in SF<br><br>Now or in the future<br><br>If Purdy plays well this season, the job is his. If not, free agent Kirk Cousins looms. <a href="https://t.co/SQ57CBpiyE">https://t.co/SQ57CBpiyE</a>

    Matt Maiocco @MaioccoNBCS

    It looked as if both sacks on the opening series were on Trey Lance. Protection on the short drops was there, and so were the opportunities to get rid of the football.

    Michael Silver @MikeSilver

    Two dropped interceptions by the Raiders. The coaches will judge Lance's performance harshly, and they should

    Matt Maiocco @MaioccoNBCS

    It was an up-and-down first half for Trey Lance that ended on a very high note with a couple of nice tosses to Chris Conley and Troy Fumagalli in two-minute drill to set up FG attempt.

    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    Trey Lance every time he drop back to pass <a href="https://t.co/mkq5iFWknw">pic.twitter.com/mkq5iFWknw</a>

    The bigger question at this point is whether he'll even earn the backup gig over Darnold. Of the two players, Lance will have more trade value on the open market given his age and the potential that made him the No. 3 pick in the 2021 draft.

    But Darnold, who played the third quarter and finished 5-of-8 for 84 yards, may also be making a case for himself this summer as the steadier backup option.

    He turned a few heads with this dime:

    49ers on NBCS @NBCS49ers

    Dime from Darnold 🎯 <a href="https://t.co/26dcRtUsLx">pic.twitter.com/26dcRtUsLx</a>

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    Sam Darnold has entered the game for the 49ers and just threw a DART

    Rich Eisen @richeisen

    Deep in his own end because of a penalty, Sam Darnold uncorks a wow throw -- 38 yards down the sideline.

    David Lombardi @LombardiHimself

    Sam Darnold opens with two very difficult and sharp throws working behind what we can call the 49ers' 2nd/3rd-team O-line:<br><br>LT Ilm Manning<br>LG Jason Poe<br>C Keith Ismael<br>RG Nick Zakelj<br>RT Leroy Watson

    Tracy Sandler @TracyFGSN

    Sam Darnold making a very good case for QB2.

    Marc Grandi @MarcGrandi

    Sam Darnold's day is done (most likely): 5-8, 84 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT.<br><br>Small sample but think he relatively easily outperformed Trey Lance today.

    For San Francisco, it isn't the worst problem to have. It just feels increasingly likely that Lance is eventually going to get traded. There will be some team out there that wants to give his talent a chance.

    The upside for the Niners is that Darnold has looked like more than a solid backup plan if Purdy gets hurt again.

    While Lance vs. Darnold was the focus, Raiders' rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell outplayed both of them, finishing 15-of-18 for 141 yards, a touchdown and one sack taken.

    Brian Hoyer is expected to be Jimmy Garoppolo's backup this season, but O'Connell is certainly making a good impression.