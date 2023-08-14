4 Fights We Need to See After UFC on ESPN 51

0 of 4

Al Powers/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC on ESPN 51 went down inside the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas on Saturday, and the fans that tuned in were rewarded with nine impressive finishes in 13 fights.

The main event, which pitted Vicente Luque against Rafael dos Anjos, wasn't one of the fights to end with a finish, but was still fairly entertaining, as Luque landed a career-high eight takedowns to capture a competitive unanimous-decision win.

The co-main event also went the distance, with featherweight veteran Cub Swanson picking up a much more dubious unanimous-decision victory over Hakeem Dawodu after three rounds.

Before that the finishes were frequent and, for the most part, fast.

One of the best finishes of the night came from knockout artist Khalil Rountree, who needed only 2:40 to spoil the light heavyweight debut of former heavyweight contender Chris Daukus with a big punch.

There were also a bunch of slick submissions on the card. One of the most impactful was Slovakian heavyweight Martin Buday's first-round kimura against Josh Parisian, which registered as his fourth victory in the UFC and twelfth overall.

As always, it'll be interesting to see which way the UFC matchmakers go for the card's big winners, but here are the fights we hope will be made going forward.