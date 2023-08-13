Preseason 2023 NFL Week 1: Biggest Takeaways from Sunday's Games

1 of 6

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The Saints made a valiant push for the NFC South crown in 2022, thanks largely to a dominant defense. New Orleans ranked fifth in total defense and ninth in points allowed. However, it was held back by inconsistent quarterback play and a 22nd-ranked scoring offense.



The arrival of Derek Carr in free agency is expected to spark the Saints offense, and Carr looked great in his debut. He finished his limited action 6-of-8 for 70 yards and a fantastic touchdown strike to Keith Kirkwood:



However, New Orleans' offensive energy didn't dissipate when Carr exited the game. Backup Jameis Winston went 11-of-13 in the first half and tossed a touchdown pass of his own—a 29-yard strike to rookie A.T. Perry.



New Orleans' defense also shined, holding the defending champions to only seven first-half points, but it was the passing game's efficacy and explosiveness —sans top receivers Michael Thomas, Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed—that should have fans excited about the upcoming season.



The Saints may need to lean on the pass early, as Alvin Kamara will be suspended for the first three games, and rookie Kendre Miller suffered a knee sprain on Sunday, according to Fox Sports' Greg Auman. The Saints recently met with free-agent Kareem Hunt, but he departed New Orleans without a contract.



The Saints tallied 17 points, 193 yards and 134 passing yards before the halftime against the Chiefs. If they can replicate that success in the regular season and pair it with a top-10 defense, this team could be a factor, not only in the NFC South, but in the conference race.

