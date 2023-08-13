X

NFL

    Jets' Garrett Wilson Likes Tweet He Had A+ Troll of Broncos' Sean Payton During Game

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVAugust 13, 2023

    FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY - JULY 26: Wide receiver Garrett Wilson #17 of the New York Jets works out during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on July 26, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
    Rich Schultz/Getty Images

    New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson did not play in his team's 27-0 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Saturday's preseason game, but that didn't stop him from apparently trolling Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

    James Palmer of NFL Network noted that Payton didn't want his team's starters to take off their uniforms, wear sunglasses or put on Gilligan hats after they were pulled from Denver's preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

    With that as the backdrop, Wilson's choice of apparel turned heads Saturday, especially since he liked a tweet approving of his trolling of the Broncos coach:

    The back-and-forth between the Jets and Payton has been a notable offseason storyline ever since the Denver coach defended Russell Wilson by criticizing former Broncos coach and current Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

    "Everybody's got a little stink on their hands," Payton said, per Jarrett Bell of USA Today. "It's not just Russell (Wilson). It was a (poor) offensive line. It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. That's how bad it was."

    Payton has since apologized, but Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and head coach Robert Saleh are among those who responded to the situation. Rodgers went as far as to say Payton needs to "keep my coach's name out of his mouth."

    The comments clearly made an impression with New York, which adds a layer of intrigue for the showdown between the Broncos and Jets in Week 5.