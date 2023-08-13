Cardinals Delete Twitter Video Trolling Broncos' Russell Wilson After 4.8M Views

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals' trolling of Russell Wilson was short-lived.

As Daniel Chavkin of Sports Illustrated noted, Arizona teased the Denver Broncos quarterback after Friday's preseason game by posting a video that included references to both a video of a woman on a plane screaming that someone wasn't real and Wilson's infamous in-flight stretching.

While the video generated nearly five million views, the NFC West team has since deleted it.

Wilson told reporters last season that he worked out and stretched for four hours during the team's flight to London. Part of that workout routine apparently included doing high-knees in the aisle of the plane while his teammates were sleeping.

Social media users had plenty of jokes at the quarterback's expense in the aftermath of that revelation.

Arizona joined in some of the fun after Friday's 18-17 win, but the post didn't stay up for long.

To Wilson's credit, he was solid in the preseason contest and finished 7-of-13 for 93 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions.