Fantasy Alert: Jags' Trevor Lawrence Eyeing 'Massive Year 3' after New Diet, Training

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Trevor Lawrence led the Jacksonville Jaguars to the playoffs and was a Pro Bowler in his second season, but there are apparently better things in store for his third year in the NFL.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared an update on SportsCenter that is sure to catch the eye of fantasy football players who are interested in having the Clemson product on their team:

"Trevor Lawrence is eyeing a massive Year 3. He said he improved in several areas. He gained about six-to-seven pounds of muscle this offseason, which he says is kind of hard to do for him because he's a tall, skinny guy with a high metabolism but he ate basically all offseason. He worked on his footwork and mechanics, had a couple of tweaks there. Command of the offense; he believes he can make more checks at the line of scrimmage, get the Jaguars in the right play. And then he also told me, 'Look, I want to stay aggressive as a passer, but I have to pick my spots. I'm learning that more and more. If we're first and goal at the five-yard line, I don't need to throw an aggressive pass in between two defenders. I need to play smarter.'"

Outside of one mistake, Lawrence was dialed in during Jacksonville's 28-23 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the team's preseason opener on Saturday and finished 5-of-6 for 36 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

If he does take a leap with his new diet and other changes, Jacksonville will be in store for a special season. After all, he threw for 4,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions last year and will have Calvin Ridley to throw to this season in addition to Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Evan Engram.

The Jaguars are no longer just a feel-good underdog story after reaching the AFC Divisional Round last season, and their franchise quarterback is focused on improving his own play amid higher expectations.