    76ers Legend Allen Iverson Honors Dwyane Wade with Suit at Heat Star's HOF Induction

    Jack MurrayAugust 13, 2023

    Allen Iverson pulled up to Saturday's Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony in style.

    The NBA legend was donning a suit that paid homage to 2023 Hall of Fame inductee Dwayne Wade, as the back of the suit had Wade's last name and No. 3 that he wore for much of his career on it.

    Wade notably has stated that he wore No. 3 during his career in honor of Iverson, who made the number famous during his Hall of Fame career. Iverson, who is a 2016 inductee to the Hall of Fame, presented Wade at the ceremony, which is something that Wade was extremely proud of going into the ceremony.

    He said he wanted Iverson to be recognized for the impact he had on himself and other players of his generation.

    "It was important to me that I touched the culture when I did this," Wade said, per Marc J. Spears of Andscape. "And Allen Iverson is somebody who gets forgotten for what he means to this game and what he means to a community and to a culture. And so, I want to bring that back to the front in the forefront and give him his flowers like he deserved and just tell him how important he was, man, to not only me, but to all the little boys that looked like me and look like him."

    Wade was elected to the hall alongside players like Pau Gasol, Tony Parker and Dirk Nowitski. His induction came in the first year he was eligible, as he retired after the 2018-19 NBA season.

