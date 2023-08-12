Jets' Zach Wilson Impresses Twitter in Preseason Win Over Bryce Young, Panthers

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback of the moment for the New York Jets, and it's made the team the center of the NFL hype universe.

But Zach Wilson continues to show that he might just be the quarterback of the future after all, at least once Rodgers calls it quits.

The Jets' backup played well in Saturday's 27-0 preseason win over the Carolina Panthers, finishing 14-of-20 for 123 yards, a touchdown, no interceptions and just one sack taken.

Mahomesian it was not, but it was a good, solid, fundamentally sound performance, and after the chaotic nature of his first two seasons, it was a welcome sight for Jets fans.

Optimism was in the air after the performance:

Wilson was solid in his first preseason action last week, finishing 3-of-5 for 65 yards with no touchdowns or turnovers against the Cleveland Browns in a quarter of action. He's having himself a nice preseason.

For the Jets, it's a promising development. They can let Wilson sit behind Rodgers, develop more slowly and either become the heir apparent or a nice trade chip down the line. After his first two seasons, it appeared the former No. 2 overall pick might be a bust, but some time studying over a future Hall of Famer like Rodgers might be just what the doctor ordered.

As for the other notable quarterback in this game, Bryce Young looked like a rookie making his preseason debut, finishing 4-of-6 for 21 yards and one sack taken in a quarter of action. His offensive line didn't do him many favors, as he faced consistent pressure from the Jets.

Wilson likely could relate after feeling the heat in his first two seasons. But now he finds himself in a more relaxed role, and thus far he's responded positively.