The Real Winners and Losers From UFC on ESPN 51August 12, 2023
The Real Winners and Losers From UFC on ESPN 51
One week ahead of a much anticipated pay-per-view road trip to Boston, the UFC is going all-in on home cooking with a 13-bout Fight Night card from its Apex facility in Las Vegas.
Brazilian countrymen and wannabe welterweight contenders Rafael dos Anjos and Vicente Luque are set to square off in a five-rounder to top off a six-fight main piece that also includes high-profile veterans Cub Swanson and Chris Daukaus in separate bouts.
Dos Anjos, 38, won two of three bouts in 2022 after a 16-month absence, while Luque, who's ranked 10th at 170 pounds, lost two bouts last year after a four-fight win streak had carried him successfully across 2020 and 2021.
The B/R combat team is in place to take in all the action and compile a definitive list of the jam-packed show's real-time winners and losers. Take a look at what we come up with and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments.
Winner: First-Time Featherweight
As UFC debuts go, it's a hard one to top.
Kansas-based featherweight Isaac Dulgarian had won five straight fights by first-round finish in a regional promotion but he certainly seems ready for the big time these days.
The 27-year-old headed to the Nevada desert for his UFC debut and came out of it with yet another quick victory, spending 4:48 in the Octagon and delivering a series of heavy top-mount elbows that led to a TKO victory over eight-fight veteran Francis Marshall.
Labeled "The Midwest Choppa," Dulgarian got his 24-year-old opponent to the floor early in the round and sustained a level of punishment while gradually working into more decisive positions. He eventually drew blood with the consistent strikes and ratcheted up the intensity before finally getting the stoppage from referee Jason Herzog.
The loss was the second in a row for Marshall, who was 5-0 before a win on Dana White's Contender Series and earned his first official UFC win last December before a first loss, by split decision to William Gomis, on a Fight Night show in April.
Winner: Maintaining Momentum
If momentum matters, Martin Buday has surely got it.
The Slovakian heavyweight earned his 12th consecutive victory overall and fourth straight in the UFC when he forced Josh Parisian to submit at 4:11 of the opening round.
The end came via kimura for the 31-year-old, who used the tactic for the second time in his career while recording his ninth finish in 13 victories.
He's not lost since a three-round decision in 2017, his second professional fight.
Buday battered Parisian from a stand-up position early in the round, then flung him to the mat as his foe lurched forward. He then seized Parisian's right arm, twisted it behind the American's back and wrenched it upward until drawing a verbal surrender.
It was Parisian's fourth loss in six fights since a second win on Dana White's Contender Series in 2020, which had been preceded by 12 wins in his first 15 professional appearances across multiple promotions.
"I was 100 percent confident when we ended up on the ground," Buday said. "I had a 100 percent chance of finishing."
Winner: Making Prelim History
Maybe Da'Mon Blackshear will become a household name. Maybe he won't.
But he'll go down in UFC history regardless.
The North Carolina-based bantamweight became just the third fighter in the promotion's 30-year history to end a fight with a "Twister" submission, finishing off Dana White's Contender Series alumnus Jose Johnson just 3:47 into their scheduled three-round prelim bout.
Blackshear had gone just 1-1-1 in his first three Octagonal appearances but he quickly got Johnson to the mat and seized position on the 28-year-old Dominican's back.
He locked in the decisive maneuver when he isolated Johnson's left leg with his own legs, while simultaneously wrapping his arms around his foe's head and twisting Johnson's upper body in the opposite direction to prompt a helpless tap.
Only "Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung (2011) and Bryce Mitchell (2019) had won UFC fights via the same submission sequence.
"I felt like a more complete martial artist than him," Blackshear said. "I've been working that (submission) my whole career and I'd seen the opportunity on him in his previous fight."
Full Card Results
Main Card
Vicente Luque v Rafael Dos Anjos
Cub Swanson v Hakeem Dawodu
Khalil Rountree Jr. v Chris Daukaus
Polyana Viana v Iasmin Lucindo
AJ Dobson v Tafon Nchukwi
Josh Fremd v Jamie Pickett
Preliminary Card
JP Buys v Marcus McGhee
Terrance McKinney def. Mike Breeden by TKO (punches), 1:25, Round 1
Isaac Dulgarian def. Francis Marshall by TKO (elbows), 4:48, Round 1
Martin Buday def. Josh Parisian by submission (kimura), 4:11, Round 1
Jaqueline Amorim def. Montserrat Conejo by TKO (punches), 3:41, Round 3
Da'Mon Blackshear def. Jose Johnson by submission (twister), 3:47, Round 1
Luana Santos def. Juliana Miller by TKO (strikes), 3:41, Round 1