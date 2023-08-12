The Real Winners and Losers From UFC on ESPN 51

0 of 4

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

One week ahead of a much anticipated pay-per-view road trip to Boston, the UFC is going all-in on home cooking with a 13-bout Fight Night card from its Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Brazilian countrymen and wannabe welterweight contenders Rafael dos Anjos and Vicente Luque are set to square off in a five-rounder to top off a six-fight main piece that also includes high-profile veterans Cub Swanson and Chris Daukaus in separate bouts.

Dos Anjos, 38, won two of three bouts in 2022 after a 16-month absence, while Luque, who's ranked 10th at 170 pounds, lost two bouts last year after a four-fight win streak had carried him successfully across 2020 and 2021.

The B/R combat team is in place to take in all the action and compile a definitive list of the jam-packed show's real-time winners and losers. Take a look at what we come up with and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments.