Will Levis' Pocket Awareness Called Out By Titans Fans in Preseason Debut vs. Bears

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Rookie quarterback Will Levis struggled to stay on his feet for much of the Tennessee Titans' 23-17 preseason loss to the Chicago Bears on Saturday.

Making his NFL in-game debut, the second-round draft pick out of Kentucky went 9-of-14 for 85 yards, no touchdowns and one interception, and also took four sacks.

While second-year quarterback Malik Willis got the start and went 16-of-25 for 189 yards, no touchdowns and one pick, plus 22 yards and one touchdown on three carries, he and Levis traded off series for most of the game.

Levis limited major mistakes until throwing an interception on the Titans' final drive of the game, but most fans and observers who commented on Twitter took issue with Levis' lack of pocket awareness:

Speed and timing are often the most difficult things for NFL rookies to adjust to, and that seemed to be the case for Levis at times in Saturday's game.

One example was when he held the ball for too long and didn't appear to sense rookie defensive tackle Zacch Pickens bearing down on him for a sack:

Levis also came out of the gates slowly, taking a sack on his first drive and throwing a dangerous pass that should have been intercepted by rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

It wasn't all bad for Levis, though, as he showed escapability at times and had some good-looking throws when given time by the offensive line.

His best throw of the day came in the second quarter on a third-and-13 play when he pumped wide receiver Racey McMath open and hit him for a 21-yard gain.

Levis wasn't the only one who struggled to avoid the rush Saturday, as Willis also took four sacks, perhaps speaking to issues along the offensive line.

Neither Levis nor Willis separated themselves from each other much in the battle for the Titans' backup quarterback job, meaning their play over the next two preseason games will likely decide the competition.

One thing that seems clear coming out of Tennessee's preseason opener is that veteran Ryan Tannehill is the unquestioned starter under center, and the Titans will need him to be healthy and productive in order to return to the playoffs in 2023.