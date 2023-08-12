X

    Will Levis' Pocket Awareness Called Out By Titans Fans in Preseason Debut vs. Bears

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVAugust 12, 2023

    Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) throws against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

    Rookie quarterback Will Levis struggled to stay on his feet for much of the Tennessee Titans' 23-17 preseason loss to the Chicago Bears on Saturday.

    Making his NFL in-game debut, the second-round draft pick out of Kentucky went 9-of-14 for 85 yards, no touchdowns and one interception, and also took four sacks.

    While second-year quarterback Malik Willis got the start and went 16-of-25 for 189 yards, no touchdowns and one pick, plus 22 yards and one touchdown on three carries, he and Levis traded off series for most of the game.

    Levis limited major mistakes until throwing an interception on the Titans' final drive of the game, but most fans and observers who commented on Twitter took issue with Levis' lack of pocket awareness:

    ⚛ Wíñńïňğ Čúłťůřē ⚛ @BigCheeseTC

    Will Levis has absolutely 0 pocket awareness. He so focused downfield and has no feel at all.<br><br>He needs a LOT more reps than Malik Willis and has a lower ceiling.<br><br>Nasty draft decision imo.

    alex katson (rarity score 1 x2) 🇯🇵 @alexkatson

    Will Levis appears to have absolutely zero pocket feel. I, for one, am shocked about this revelation

    Low Ceilings l Cover 1 🏈 @LowBuffa

    Those QBs who seem to know the pocket &amp; timing of the gm so well that they can sense pressure from behind, Will Levis is not yet one of those QBs.

    Full-Time Dame 💰 @DP_NFL

    Will Levis has taken two sacks in the last three plays. Gotta get the football out. He held on too long on both plays.

    Nick @how6rd

    Will Levis is playing like he thinks nobody is coming to tackle him right now

    Jordan Turner 🐺 @itsjturner34

    I like will levis's ball speed, but he's gotta get rid of the ball, he's taking so many unnecessary sacks

    JaguarGator9 @JaguarGator9NFL

    Takeaways from this game:<br><br>- Malik Willis... actually impressed me? I'm shocked. His accuracy was way better. Looked to pass first instead of run first<br>- Will Levis is a long ways away. Internal clock is not there. Can't sense blindside pressure<br>- Velus Jones is done. He's gone <a href="https://t.co/EvufcFkPeS">https://t.co/EvufcFkPeS</a>

    Speed and timing are often the most difficult things for NFL rookies to adjust to, and that seemed to be the case for Levis at times in Saturday's game.

    One example was when he held the ball for too long and didn't appear to sense rookie defensive tackle Zacch Pickens bearing down on him for a sack:

    NFL @NFL

    Some SEC on SEC work here 💪<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsCHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsCHI</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLNetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/bBFpXevVUR">https://t.co/bBFpXevVUR</a> <a href="https://t.co/xnstkC1J0D">pic.twitter.com/xnstkC1J0D</a>

    Levis also came out of the gates slowly, taking a sack on his first drive and throwing a dangerous pass that should have been intercepted by rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

    It wasn't all bad for Levis, though, as he showed escapability at times and had some good-looking throws when given time by the offensive line.

    His best throw of the day came in the second quarter on a third-and-13 play when he pumped wide receiver Racey McMath open and hit him for a 21-yard gain.

    Levis wasn't the only one who struggled to avoid the rush Saturday, as Willis also took four sacks, perhaps speaking to issues along the offensive line.

    Neither Levis nor Willis separated themselves from each other much in the battle for the Titans' backup quarterback job, meaning their play over the next two preseason games will likely decide the competition.

    One thing that seems clear coming out of Tennessee's preseason opener is that veteran Ryan Tannehill is the unquestioned starter under center, and the Titans will need him to be healthy and productive in order to return to the playoffs in 2023.