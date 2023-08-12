Colts Twitter Sees Potential in Anthony Richardson During Preseason Debut vs. Bills

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson took in his first NFL game action on Saturday in a preseason matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

The No. 4 overall pick and ex-Florida star started and completed 7-of-12 passes for 67 yards and an interception over three drives. Gardner Minshew took over with 9:28 left in the second quarter.

The interception appeared to be a result of Richardson and Colts wideout Isaiah McKenzie not being on the same page. Bills defensive back Dane Jackson came away with the pick.

However, Richardson clearly impressed in other instances and showed why the Colts have put their faith in him.

His best throw of the day was a 40-yard dot to wide receiver Alec Pierce downfield, but the second-year pro could not come up with it near the goal line while cornerback Siran Neal was in coverage.

Overall, there was some good and some bad in Richardson's debut, but there's plenty of reason to feel optimistic about his future. Reaction from analysts and fans expressed those sentiments.

Indianapolis will now host the Chicago Bears for its second of three preseason games on Saturday, Aug. 19.