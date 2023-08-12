X

NFL

    Colts Twitter Sees Potential in Anthony Richardson During Preseason Debut vs. Bills

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIAugust 12, 2023

    Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    AP Photo/Charles Krupa

    Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson took in his first NFL game action on Saturday in a preseason matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

    The No. 4 overall pick and ex-Florida star started and completed 7-of-12 passes for 67 yards and an interception over three drives. Gardner Minshew took over with 9:28 left in the second quarter.

    The interception appeared to be a result of Richardson and Colts wideout Isaiah McKenzie not being on the same page. Bills defensive back Dane Jackson came away with the pick.

    Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills

    First pick of the preseason made by Dane Jackson! <br><br>📺: WIVB | Paramount+ <a href="https://t.co/0yuGAsPBXV">pic.twitter.com/0yuGAsPBXV</a>

    Kevin Bowen @KBowen1070

    Clear miscommunication issues leads to an Anthony Richardson INT. <br><br>Reggie Wayne didn't look too happy with Isaiah McKenzie there.<br><br>And Richardson has to toss that into the stands.

    Destin Adams @TheDestinAdams

    Anthony Richardson and Isaiah McKenzie not on the same page there and it ends up with a interception from Richardson. <br><br>WR coach Reggie Wayne had something to say to McKenzie after the intervention, possibly may have cut the route too shallow.

    However, Richardson clearly impressed in other instances and showed why the Colts have put their faith in him.

    His best throw of the day was a 40-yard dot to wide receiver Alec Pierce downfield, but the second-year pro could not come up with it near the goal line while cornerback Siran Neal was in coverage.

    Overall, there was some good and some bad in Richardson's debut, but there's plenty of reason to feel optimistic about his future. Reaction from analysts and fans expressed those sentiments.

    Stephen Holder @HolderStephen

    Quick thoughts on Anthony Richardson's debut: <br><br>1) Didn't get any breaks. Tough field pos (2 of 3 drives began at 7- and 8-yard lines) + RB stuffed on a 4th and 1<br><br>2) Pierce deep shot should've been a TD<br><br>3) Overall, some good, some bad. Duh. About what you'd expect.

    Stephen Holder @HolderStephen

    Last thing: I am certain nerves are also a factor here. You could tell early on he needed to settle down. A lot of pressure on these young QBs out there.

    Zach Hicks @ZachHicks2

    Year one is going to have a lot of that with Anthony Richardson. Gotta live with them and let him continue to work through those issues

    Andrew Moore @AndrewMooreNFL

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colts</a> trail the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> 10-7 at half. Thoughts:<br><br>- Anthony Richardson belongs. Had some ups and downs, but he played much better than the stats show. Solid debut<br><br>- Deon Jackson and Josh Downs have stood out on offense.<br><br>- Backup OL has struggled

    Luke Schultheis @LuckAtLuke

    Thought Anthony Richardson looked like a top rookie QB.<br><br>Not a great initial decision on the pick, but once he got a little more comfortable, didn't take much imagination to see the quick release, vertical passing, &amp; smoothness of game. <br><br>AP will catch that deep shot next time.

    James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

    Alec Pierce dropped a potential TD pass from Anthony Richardson. That was a DIME. Richardson put it where only Alec could get it. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colts</a>

    Kevin Bowen @KBowen1070

    3 series (27 plays) of work for Anthony Richardson. 7-of-12, 67 yards, 1 INT.<br><br>You see the flashes down the field + creation with his legs. Plenty of work to fine-tune things underneath (high is often the miss).<br><br>Keep giving him those 1st team reps. Let him experience it all.

    Zak Keefer @zkeefer

    Love Anthony Richardson's quick release. That deep ball to Pierce was a beaut.

    V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ @Vator_H_Town

    Anthony Richardson's debut was up and down. Threw a bad interception on his first possession, but also threw a 40 yard dot that would've been a TD that was dropped. <br><br>• 7/12 passing (58.3%)<br>• 67 passing yards<br>• 1 INT<br>• 7 rushing yards <a href="https://t.co/MGlnYvLBvb">pic.twitter.com/MGlnYvLBvb</a>

    Mario Puig @ThePostingScout

    Anthony Richardson is going to be a monster. If he had an elite RB to make the safeties creep up it could be as soon as this year. Otherwise, though, it'll be a year at least of growing pains

    Eric Eager 📊🏈 @ericeager_

    I will find myself watching every Anthony Richardson game this year

    Indy SportsOne @IndySportsOne

    If that's it for Anthony Richardson, I believe it was a good showing.<br><br>Outside of that broken RPO interception on the first drive, he's looked solid. He's gotten the ball out quickly and has looked good in the pocket. <br><br>He still has work on bringing that ball further down as it…

    Indianapolis will now host the Chicago Bears for its second of three preseason games on Saturday, Aug. 19.