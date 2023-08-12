Colts Twitter Sees Potential in Anthony Richardson During Preseason Debut vs. Bills

Colts Twitter Sees Potential in Anthony Richardson During Preseason Debut vs. BillsAugust 12, 2023
Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson took in his first NFL game action on Saturday in a preseason matchup with the Buffalo Bills.
The No. 4 overall pick and ex-Florida star started and completed 7-of-12 passes for 67 yards and an interception over three drives. Gardner Minshew took over with 9:28 left in the second quarter.
The interception appeared to be a result of Richardson and Colts wideout Isaiah McKenzie not being on the same page. Bills defensive back Dane Jackson came away with the pick.
However, Richardson clearly impressed in other instances and showed why the Colts have put their faith in him.
His best throw of the day was a 40-yard dot to wide receiver Alec Pierce downfield, but the second-year pro could not come up with it near the goal line while cornerback Siran Neal was in coverage.
Overall, there was some good and some bad in Richardson's debut, but there's plenty of reason to feel optimistic about his future. Reaction from analysts and fans expressed those sentiments.
Stephen Holder @HolderStephen
Quick thoughts on Anthony Richardson's debut: <br><br>1) Didn't get any breaks. Tough field pos (2 of 3 drives began at 7- and 8-yard lines) + RB stuffed on a 4th and 1<br><br>2) Pierce deep shot should've been a TD<br><br>3) Overall, some good, some bad. Duh. About what you'd expect.
Andrew Moore @AndrewMooreNFL
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colts</a> trail the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> 10-7 at half. Thoughts:<br><br>- Anthony Richardson belongs. Had some ups and downs, but he played much better than the stats show. Solid debut<br><br>- Deon Jackson and Josh Downs have stood out on offense.<br><br>- Backup OL has struggled
Luke Schultheis @LuckAtLuke
Thought Anthony Richardson looked like a top rookie QB.<br><br>Not a great initial decision on the pick, but once he got a little more comfortable, didn't take much imagination to see the quick release, vertical passing, & smoothness of game. <br><br>AP will catch that deep shot next time.
Kevin Bowen @KBowen1070
3 series (27 plays) of work for Anthony Richardson. 7-of-12, 67 yards, 1 INT.<br><br>You see the flashes down the field + creation with his legs. Plenty of work to fine-tune things underneath (high is often the miss).<br><br>Keep giving him those 1st team reps. Let him experience it all.
V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ @Vator_H_Town
Anthony Richardson's debut was up and down. Threw a bad interception on his first possession, but also threw a 40 yard dot that would've been a TD that was dropped. <br><br>• 7/12 passing (58.3%)<br>• 67 passing yards<br>• 1 INT<br>• 7 rushing yards <a href="https://t.co/MGlnYvLBvb">pic.twitter.com/MGlnYvLBvb</a>
Indy SportsOne @IndySportsOne
If that's it for Anthony Richardson, I believe it was a good showing.<br><br>Outside of that broken RPO interception on the first drive, he's looked solid. He's gotten the ball out quickly and has looked good in the pocket. <br><br>He still has work on bringing that ball further down as it…
Indianapolis will now host the Chicago Bears for its second of three preseason games on Saturday, Aug. 19.