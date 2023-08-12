Preseason 2023 NFL Week 1: Biggest Takeaways from Friday's Games

1 of 6

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Green Bay Packers once saw a seamless transition from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers. Early signs are promising when it comes to the change from Rodgers to current starter Jordan Love.

"I always felt like it was a part of the job to help those young guys out, and get them ready to play," Rodgers said in an interview with NBC's Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth during the Hall of Fame (h/t CBS Sports' Garrett Podell). "There was a great one behind me in Green Bay."

The Packers organization have long prepared for the moment when Love officially took the offensive reins. However, training camp and the preseason can be difficult with a new quarterback behind center. If Friday's performance is any indication, the Packers will be just fine with Love leading the way.

In an preseason contest, execution is key. When a squad's starters are on the field, they're asked to play efficient football for a series or two then enjoy the rest of the game from the sideline. That's exactly what Love and Co. did.

Love completed seven-of-10 passes Friday against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a beautifully thrown touchdown to Romeo Doubs. The quarterback was perfect in the red zone by connecting on all three of his passes.

Obviously, no one should go overboard after one preseason performance. Love's play wasn't perfect. He missed on a throw to tight end Luke Musgrave and wasn't able to successfully push the ball down the field.

Still, the Packers bet a lot on Love being able to eventually replace Rodgers. The time is now for the 24 year old to take onus of the team and show he can lead it every chance he gets.

So far, so good in Packer-land.