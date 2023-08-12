Fantasy Football 2023: Ranking Chris Olave and Top Breakout Sleeper Candidates

0 of 3

Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For fantasy football managers, correctly identifying a sleeper can be a huge step toward building a formidable roster for the 2023 NFL season.



But guessing right on a breakout performer can be a league-winning move.



These are non-elite players with non-elite draft costs who suddenly become elite contributors over the course of the campaign. Imagine the statistical surge you'd get out of spending a pick outside of the top 25 and getting top-10 results. Or turning a non-top-50 pick into a top-20 performer.



Those massive returns on investment are what can make your roster jump from good to great.

