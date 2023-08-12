Fantasy Football 2023: Ranking Chris Olave and Top Breakout Sleeper CandidatesAugust 12, 2023
Fantasy Football 2023: Ranking Chris Olave and Top Breakout Sleeper Candidates
For fantasy football managers, correctly identifying a sleeper can be a huge step toward building a formidable roster for the 2023 NFL season.
But guessing right on a breakout performer can be a league-winning move.
These are non-elite players with non-elite draft costs who suddenly become elite contributors over the course of the campaign. Imagine the statistical surge you'd get out of spending a pick outside of the top 25 and getting top-10 results. Or turning a non-top-50 pick into a top-20 performer.
Those massive returns on investment are what can make your roster jump from good to great.
3. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings
Mattison previously ranked among the top handcuffs in fantasy football, but with Dalvin Cook gone from the Gopher State, the former understudy could become a star.
Because Cook sometimes struggled with injuries, Mattison has already had multiple opportunities to serve in a featured role. That's hugely helpful for fantasy managers, since there is already some data on how he looks as a focal point.
And honestly, it's been pretty great. In 2021, he made four starts and averaged 21.5 carries and 4.8 receptions for 129.5 scrimmage yards and 0.8 touchdowns in those contests. In 2020, he started twice. The first one was rough (11 touches, 30 yards, no scores), but the second was ridiculous (24 touches, 145 yards, two touchdowns).
When Minnesota has used him as RB1, he has typically been a capable-or-better RB1 in fantasy.
2. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers
Some might argue Aiyuk already broke out last season. As good as he was then, that's still selling his upside short.
In 2022, most spots on his stat sheet swelled to career-highs. That includes his 78 receptions, 1,015 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches. The numbers might be a career campaign for some, but Aiyuk is doing everything he can to take yet another leap.
"Last year I thought was the best year that he's had," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters, "and you usually know how they react to that based off the offseason. And he's been obsessed this offseason with football. You can tell he enjoys talking about it, he enjoys preparing for it, and he's truly become a pro. And the results I think will keep showing."
Aiyuk pairs elite route-running with explosive after-the-catch ability. Factor in the favorable conditions created by Shanahan's system, and it's easy to see how Aiyuk can thrive—again.
1. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
Olave, the No. 11 pick in 2022, wasted no time establishing himself as an impact player.
In 15 games, only nine of them starts, he became cemented as New Orleans' top receiver and perhaps its most dynamic playmaker overall. He paced the team in targets (119), catches (72) and receiving yards (1,042). His touchdown tally was maybe a letdown (four), but it did match that of running back Alvin Kamara, the team leader in touches and scrimmage yards.
It was an impressive rookie effort for Olave, but he can do better. He should do better, actually, as he'll go from catching passes from Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston to now having four-time Pro Bowler Derek Carr feed him.
Bake in the developmental perks of now having NFL experience and an offseason to grow, and the stars are aligning for Olave to launch into stardom. Becoming a top-five fantasy option at his position is absolutely a possibility.