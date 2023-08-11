Damien Williams, Raiders Agree to Contract amid Josh Jacobs Holdout Rumors

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Veteran running back Damien Williams agreed to a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, his agent told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

The 31-year-old Williams, who was undrafted out of Oklahoma in 2014, has played for the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons over eight NFL seasons.

In 2022, Williams appeared in only one game for the Falcons, rushing twice for two yards.

While Williams started the Falcons' season-opening game, he suffered a rib injury, was placed on injured reserve and was later released by the team in December.

Williams is best known for his play during the 2019 season when he set career highs in nearly all statistical categories and played a major role in the Chiefs winning the Super Bow.

In 2019, Williams rushed for 498 yards and five touchdowns, while averaging 4.5 yards per carry. He also caught 30 passes for 213 yards and two scores.

Williams went on to start three games during the Chiefs' playoff run that season, rushing for 196 yards and four touchdowns, and reeling in 11 receptions for 94 yards and two additional touchdowns.

That included rushing for 104 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, as well as catching four passes for 29 yards and a score in the Chiefs' 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

With the Chiefs trailing 20-17, Williams scored the go-ahead touchdown on a five-yard reception with 2:44 remaining. Then, with 1:12 left in the game, Williams scored a 38-yard rushing touchdown to seal the deal.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP, but a strong case could have been made for Williams winning the award as well.

In signing with the Raiders, Williams could provide insurance in case star running back Josh Jacobs continues to hold out.

Jacobs has not yet signed his franchise tender for the 2023 season, and he has not reported to training camp.

The 25-year-old Jacobs was named a first-team All-Pro last season by virtue of leading the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards. He also rushed for 12 touchdowns and caught 53 passes for 400 yards.

Without Jacobs, the Raiders' stable of running backs includes 2022 fourth-round pick Zamir White, veterans Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden, and 2022 seventh-round pick Brittain Brown.

Should Jacobs' holdout spill over into the regular season, White would likely be in line to start after the Georgia product appeared in 14 games last season, rushing for 70 yards on 17 carries.

However, Williams would have a legitimate opportunity to make the team in that scenario, and he could even be a candidate for the 53-man roster if Jacobs reports, provided he can beat out Abdullah, Bolden and Brown.