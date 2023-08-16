B/R NBA Staff: Bold Victor Wembanyama Rookie Predictions That Could Actually Happen

1 of 4

AP Photo/John Locher

At first glance, Victor Wembanyama jumps out as an exceptional prospect—also at second, third and fourth. He's not just hype. He's very much the real deal.

But that brilliance will take some time to unlock as Wembanyama starts his career with the San Antonio Spurs.

His stat line will be impressive right away. Penciling in a double-double with two blocks a game is a lot for a rookie, but his talent as a scorer will take some time to unlock.

Wembanyama has the tools to reach Nikola Jokić/Joel Embiid levels, but he has a long way to go to learn the NBA game. He has inherent physical advantages at his height, combined with his skill, that will lead to an incredible career—but 15 points per game as a rookie may be more realistic.

Jokić averaged 10.0 points in 21.7 minutes per game as a rookie, but even the Denver Nuggets didn't quite know what they had in him yet. Embiid scored 20.2 per game in his first season (2016-17), but that was two years after the Philadelphia 76ers drafted him. Even LeBron James averaged a career-low 20.9 points per game during his debut season in 2003-24.

All of that is to say, give Wembanyama some grace as he finds himself in San Antonio. He has a historic head coach in Gregg Popovich, who will ensure Wembanyama is set up for a long, productive and spectacular career.

—Eric Pincus