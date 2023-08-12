Ranking NFL QBs Most Likely to Lose Their Starting Job During 2023 Season

0 of 5

AP Photo/Mike Carlson

Nothing is more important in the NFL than finding a quarterback who can lead a franchise for many years. Having a revolving door at the position is not a sustainable path to long-term success.

And that basic concept is the impetus behind all sorts of change.

If a team needs a spark, switching to a new quarterback—while it's often a risky decision—may be an appealing option. In other situations, it becomes clear that a starting QB simply isn't working out.

Regardless of the context, it's an inevitable part of every NFL season. We've identified several offenses that could experience the undesirable change at quarterback for a non-injury reason based on the likelihood of inconsistent play and/or team failure.



The closest miss is the San Francisco 49ers, who seem committed to Brock Purdy over Trey Lance. Keep an eye on the Niners, though.