NFL Network, RedZone to Be Offered as Part of NFL+ Streaming Service Subscription

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL+ premium subscription will include NFL Network, RedZone and the all-22 coaches film replays starting in the 2023 season, according to Front Office Sports.

The package will cost subscribers $14.99 per month.

According to John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal, NFL Network will also be available on the NFL+ basic model, which costs $6.99 per month or $49.99 for the year.

NFL+ allows fans to stream local and primetime games on their phones or tablets. Streaming out-of-market games will still require NFL Sunday Ticket, which will be provided through YouTube for the first time this season.

The NFL's decision to offer direct-to-consumer models for the NFL Network and NFL RedZone, rather than keeping them tethered to cable bundle packages, is a major step away from the status quo.

The ongoing trend of cord-cutting, as people rely more on digital streaming services rather than traditional cable models to buy their entertainment options, obviously played a major part.

"The only thing that was really interesting to us was the overall trend," the NFL's chief media and business officer, Brian Rolapp, told Ourand. "Fans were increasingly saying that there were other ways they wanted to get our content. Some were cutting the cord. Some were shaving the cord. Some never had the cord. ... I want to make sure that we have a product and a business model that will support all forms of distribution."

Both NFL Network and NFL RedZone will still be available on cable platforms, however.

"What we've seen so far with NFL+ is that it has been complimentary in nature," Rolapp said when asked if the NFL's decision to go direct-to-consumer with its offerings would further usher in the cable-cutting era. "I'm not sure just launching this product is going to accelerate or decelerate what is a powerful and unstoppable trend in a decline in pay-TV and a rise in digital. ... This is just serving people who want to get this content where they want to get it."