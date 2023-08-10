Terence Crawford Open to Errol Spence Jr. Rematch, Canelo Álvarez, Tank Davis Fights

Al Bello/Getty Images

Following his recent victory over Errol Spence Jr., Terence Crawford said he is open to a rematch and doesn't think Spence should retire despite speculation that he may.

During an appearance Thursday on The Breakfast Club (beginning at the 5:30 mark), Crawford gave some advice to his latest opponent:

"I don't think he should retire," Crawford said of Spence. "I think he should take a little time off, just get his mind right, get back in the gym, get back focused."

Crawford also said he would "of course" grant Spence a rematch due to his belief that he and Spence talking things out is primarily why their fight happened in the first place.

Later in the interview, at the 22-minute mark, Crawford also said he would be open to a catchweight fight against Canelo Álvarez at 158 or 160 pounds.

At the 28:30 mark, Crawford discussed Gervonta Davis recently saying he could move up to 147 pounds and knock Crawford out.

Crawford said Davis has "another thing coming" if he believes that before adding that he would stay at 147 pounds to go up against Davis since it is a "big-money fight."

On July 29, both Crawford and Spence put their undefeated records on the line in a welterweight title unification match.

The 35-year-old Crawford turned in a dominant performance, beating Spence by ninth-round technical knockout to retain the WBO welterweight title and win the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and The Ring welterweight titles.

Crawford improved to a remarkable 40-0 in his pro boxing career, while the 33-year-old Spence dropped to 28-1.

While Crawford outclassed Spence, it was negotiated in their contract that the loser of the fight would have 30 days to exercise a rematch clause, so Crawford may have to put any potential aspirations of a fight against Canelo or Tank Davis on hold.

Álvarez currently fights in the super middleweight division, meaning 21 pounds separate his division from Crawford in the welterweight division.

Crawford suggested he is willing to meet Álvarez somewhere in the middle for a catchweight fight, which makes sense due to the fact that Crawford vs. Álvarez is arguably the biggest possible fight in boxing right now.

The 33-year-old Canelo, who is 59-2-2 in his career, is the reigning WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight champion, and impressively bounced back from only his second career loss to Dmitry Bivol in May 2022 to beat Gennady Golovkin in September 2022.

The Ring ranks Crawford as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. Canelo is fourth on that list, while Davis is eighth.

Davis, 28, is a perfect 29-0 in his career with 27 wins by way of knockout, including a seventh-round knockout of Ryan Garcia in April.

Tank holds the WBA (Regular) lightweight title, and while he would have to go up 12 pounds to fight Crawford at 147 pounds, he would perhaps pose the biggest power threat of Crawford's career.