Bills Rumors: Buffalo's Stadium Project to Cost $300M More Than Initially Budgeted

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New projections reportedly peg the Buffalo Bills' new stadium to cost as much as $300 million more to construct than initially thought.

According to John Wawrow of the Associated Press, the original estimate for the stadium cost was $1.4 billion in March 2022, which rose to $1.54 billion in the following months. Now, sources have indicated that projections are up to $1.65 billion and closing in on $1.7 billion.

The Bills officially broke ground on the new stadium project in June with construction occurring across the street from their current home, Highmark Stadium, in Orchard Park, New York.

Per Wawrow, sources said an increase in cost of materials and labor cost has contributed to the heightened projections, as has a delay in construction companies submitting their bids.

Per the terms of the agreement, the Bills are required to cover the cost of any overrun beyond the initial projection.

That means the Bills could go from paying $550 million toward the new stadium to $850 million, which would match the amount owed by taxpayers.

According to Wawrow, Bills owner Terry Pegula is believed to have a net worth of $6.7 billion, and he may now be on the hook for far more than originally anticipated.

John Roth, who was hired as the Bills' new COO last month, commented on the report regarding ballooning projections, saying: "We don't know enough yet to confirm this."

Highmark Stadium, which was previously known as Rich Stadium, Ralph Wilson Stadium, New Era Field and Bill Stadium, has been the Bills' home venue since 1973, making it the fourth-oldest stadium in the NFL.

There was long pressure on the Bills to either fund significant renovations or build a new stadium, and now the three-time defending AFC East champions are preparing to move into a new home, although it some unexpected issues have reportedly already arose.

Despite the reported increase in cost, the Bills are projected to begin play at their new stadium in 2026.