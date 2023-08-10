Fantasy Football 2023: Ranking Top QBs Heading into the Season

0 of 3

The value of the quarterback position in the NFL speaks for itself.



The value of the spot in fantasy football is open for debate.



While you can't put a title-winning roster together without having a reliable player at the position, many feel you don't need to prioritize quarterbacks early in your draft. But that also means you're missing out on the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts, so if you do wait to address the position, you better make sure you're selecting impact rushers and pass-catchers instead.



To help provide some clarity at the quarterback spot, we'll lay out our top-12 rankings for this season, then spotlight a few sleepers to track and busts to avoid.

