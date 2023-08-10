NFL

    Fantasy Football 2023: Ranking Top QBs Heading into the Season

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVAugust 10, 2023

      OWINGS MILLS, MD - JULY 27: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens attempts a pass during training camp at Under Armour Performance Center Baltimore Ravens on July 27, 2023 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
      Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

      The value of the quarterback position in the NFL speaks for itself.

      The value of the spot in fantasy football is open for debate.

      While you can't put a title-winning roster together without having a reliable player at the position, many feel you don't need to prioritize quarterbacks early in your draft. But that also means you're missing out on the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts, so if you do wait to address the position, you better make sure you're selecting impact rushers and pass-catchers instead.

      To help provide some clarity at the quarterback spot, we'll lay out our top-12 rankings for this season, then spotlight a few sleepers to track and busts to avoid.

    Top-12 QB Rankings

      PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 13: Kansas City Chiefs MVP Quarterback Patrick Mahomes stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during a press conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 13, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
      Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

      1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

      2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

      3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

      4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

      5. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

      6. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

      7. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

      8. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

      9. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

      10. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

      11. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

      12. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

    Sleepers to Watch

      LATROBE, PA - JULY 29: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) looks for an open receiver during a drill in the team's training camp at Saint Vincent College on July 29, 2023, in Latrobe, PA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers

      The second season often serves as a springboard for young quarterbacks, and Pickett could be the next signal-caller to make the leap. He already flashed some intriguing rushing ability (237 yards, three scores as a rookie), and he could skyrocket his stock if he improves as a passer.

      He'll certainly get that chance. He'll have a better offensive line in front of him and more playmakers at his disposal, with Allen Robinson joining receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens. If Pickett puts it all together, he could be a viable starting option who won't cost more than a late-round pick.

      Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

      At a point in the not-so-distant past, Wilson would have featured too prominently on the rankings list to label as a sleeper. But a disastrous first season in Denver torpedoed his stock, and if fantasy managers consider him now, it will only be in a backup role.

      He could deliver serious production at a bargain price. It's possible he's simply declining—he'll be 35 in November—but be careful about outright assuming that's the case. Last season has no bearing on this one, especially with Sean Payton now calling the shots. Wilson has a plethora of playmakers at his disposal (headlined by the Jerry Jeudy-Courtland Sutton receiving tandem) and could be in line for a major bounce-back.

    Busts to Avoid

      SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the game in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 14, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
      Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

      Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

      Smith was all-caps AWESOME this past season, but that only removes so much of the stench from his first eight NFL seasons. Entering the 2022 campaign, he was a career 58.8 percent passer with more interceptions (37) than touchdowns (34). So, forgive us for being skeptical about him repeating his uncharacteristically strong performance (69.8 percent passing with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions).

      It's possible that the light bulb finally clicked, but are you willing to stake your fantasy season on that belief? We wouldn't be.

      Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

      Everything that could've gone wrong for Prescott last season did. He battled injuries and interception problems, ultimately leading the league with 15 picks.

      To some, this might signal a potential bargain. To others, it could be a sign of more rough waters ahead. Injuries have been a problem in two of the past three seasons, he isn't much of a runner any more (six rushing scores in each of his first three seasons, two in the past two years combined) and Dallas could be even more run-oriented under Mike McCarthy and Brian Schotteinheimer.

