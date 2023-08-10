Fantasy Football 2023: Ranking Top QBs Heading into the Season

Fantasy Football 2023: Ranking Top QBs Heading into the SeasonAugust 10, 2023
The value of the quarterback position in the NFL speaks for itself.
The value of the spot in fantasy football is open for debate.
While you can't put a title-winning roster together without having a reliable player at the position, many feel you don't need to prioritize quarterbacks early in your draft. But that also means you're missing out on the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts, so if you do wait to address the position, you better make sure you're selecting impact rushers and pass-catchers instead.
To help provide some clarity at the quarterback spot, we'll lay out our top-12 rankings for this season, then spotlight a few sleepers to track and busts to avoid.
Top-12 QB Rankings
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
5. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
6. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears
7. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
8. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
9. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
10. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
11. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
12. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
Sleepers to Watch
Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers
The second season often serves as a springboard for young quarterbacks, and Pickett could be the next signal-caller to make the leap. He already flashed some intriguing rushing ability (237 yards, three scores as a rookie), and he could skyrocket his stock if he improves as a passer.
He'll certainly get that chance. He'll have a better offensive line in front of him and more playmakers at his disposal, with Allen Robinson joining receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens. If Pickett puts it all together, he could be a viable starting option who won't cost more than a late-round pick.
Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos
At a point in the not-so-distant past, Wilson would have featured too prominently on the rankings list to label as a sleeper. But a disastrous first season in Denver torpedoed his stock, and if fantasy managers consider him now, it will only be in a backup role.
He could deliver serious production at a bargain price. It's possible he's simply declining—he'll be 35 in November—but be careful about outright assuming that's the case. Last season has no bearing on this one, especially with Sean Payton now calling the shots. Wilson has a plethora of playmakers at his disposal (headlined by the Jerry Jeudy-Courtland Sutton receiving tandem) and could be in line for a major bounce-back.
Busts to Avoid
Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks
Smith was all-caps AWESOME this past season, but that only removes so much of the stench from his first eight NFL seasons. Entering the 2022 campaign, he was a career 58.8 percent passer with more interceptions (37) than touchdowns (34). So, forgive us for being skeptical about him repeating his uncharacteristically strong performance (69.8 percent passing with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions).
It's possible that the light bulb finally clicked, but are you willing to stake your fantasy season on that belief? We wouldn't be.
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Everything that could've gone wrong for Prescott last season did. He battled injuries and interception problems, ultimately leading the league with 15 picks.
To some, this might signal a potential bargain. To others, it could be a sign of more rough waters ahead. Injuries have been a problem in two of the past three seasons, he isn't much of a runner any more (six rushing scores in each of his first three seasons, two in the past two years combined) and Dallas could be even more run-oriented under Mike McCarthy and Brian Schotteinheimer.