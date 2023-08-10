Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and More

1 of 4

Undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns may have retained his title by defeating Jey Uso in Tribal Combat on Saturday, but The Head of the Table did not emerge unscathed from the SummerSlam main event.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select confirmed reports that Reigns was injured early in the match, but he is still expected to appear on SmackDown and there are no plans for him to miss any scheduled appearances as of now.

If The Tribal Chief ends up fulfilling all of his appearances and the injury does not keep him out of the squared circle for any extended time, WWE will have lucked out.

Even without knowing the extent of the injury, Reigns is too significant a part of its long-term storytelling plans and the idea of him even potentially missing time has to have had officials in that company sweating bullets.

Luckily, it appears at least for now that the 38-year-old will make all appearances and continue the story that has gripped the wrestling world. Of course, given his schedule, he could probably be injured and still not manage to miss any time.

Still, based on his importance to the overarching storyline in the company, and the role he will likely play come WrestleMania 40 season, WWE cannot afford to lose him now or anytime in the near future, so any positive update on the injury is a win for the company.